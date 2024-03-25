The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 25, 2024
Outdoors Sports

Oh, the joy of big blues (catfish) at LaSalle Lake

Darryl Turner caught a 30-pound blue catfish Sunday at LaSalle Lake to earn Fish of the Week honors.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Oh, the joy of big blues (catfish) at LaSalle Lake
fotw03-27-24blue30pderRS.jpg

Darryl Turner caught a 30-pound blue catfish Sunday at LaSalle Lake.

Provided

Darryl Turner found big blue catfish Sunday at LaSalle Lake.

"The big one, I missed it when he slammed it, but I reeled down to it," said Turner, king of fishing blues from shore at the cooling lake south of Seneca. "Out of the blue, it came in and slammed the bait."

That's big as in 30 pounds.

He primarily used shad, because he only caught one bluegill for bait.

He caught 11 smaller blues (five around 10 pounds, the rest 3-5 pounds) before the 30-pounder. After that he caught a 17-pounder.

"I caught six or seven when floating [bait] under a bobber, but they were smaller; so I went back to the bottom," he said.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com ) or contact me on Facebook ( Dale Bowman ), X ( @BowmanOutside ), Instagram ( @BowmanOutside ) or Bluesky ( @BowmanOutside.bsky.social ).

Next Up In Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: A buck still holding antlers and dilly-dallying with pickerel
Standing tall and peering close at the Illinois Taxidermist Association Convention
FLOW Film Fest and ISA’s free tying sessions lead Go & Show
Promise grows as lake renovation wraps up at Willow Slough
Chicago fishing: Dealing with some up-and-down weather
Chicago outdoors: Mystery gnawing on bird box and Illinois’ record bobcat harvest
The Latest
Ex-Alderman Ed Burke, right, walks towards his West Elsdon home after being found guilty in a federal corruption trial, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Ex-Ald. Ed Burke retires as a lawyer after the state’s highest court failed to pull his law license
Burke’s legal retirement marks a shift from earlier this month, when the state listed him as eligible to practice law despite his federal conviction.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ and Jon Seidel
 
A man walks near the entrance of the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center.
Letters to the Editor
A shout-out to Clinée Hedspeth, new head of city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events
A local author praises Hedspeth, who helped him when Hedspeth was a director at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center.
By Letters to the Editor
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_539.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: As menopause sets in, I grieve what could have been
Woman is feeling sad and takes out frustrations on her husband as hopes for biological children dim.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Jayden Perkins
Editorials
When an 11-year-old boy is killed trying to protect his mother, something has clearly gone very wrong
The judicial system and police departments have implemented training and domestic violence courts to be more sensitive to survivors and hold abusers accountable. But people like 11-year-old Jayden Perkins keep losing their lives because domestic violence isn’t taken as seriously as it should be.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Alex Jones speaks to the media during his 2022 trial in a lawsuit brought by the families of children killed at Sandy Hook, alleging he caused them harm by claiming the massacre was staged.
Movies and TV
‘The Truth vs. Alex Jones’ captures the lying blowhard’s real, craven self
Scathing HBO doc focuses on the bravery of the Sandy Hook families defamed by talk show host and his gullible acolytes.
By Richard Roeper
 