Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant’s Lake Michigan Fisheries meeting comes after Sox opener

Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant holding its spring Lake Michigan Fisheries meeting on Thursday (after the Sox opener) leads Go & Show this week.

By  Dale Bowman
   
A file photo of perch anglers nearly elbow to elbow in late November at the North Slip (85th).

I'm really looking forward to the winter perch report when Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant holds its spring Lake Michigan Fisheries meeting Thursday.

It is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. at the Wilmette Harbor Club.

I plan to be there, because I find it a great chance to access a lot of information. This one I will have to do some juggling to make it after the Sox opener in the afternoon.

Here's the planned schedule:

  • 6-6:10: Welcome and introductions, Peter Euclide, Purdue University, Dept. of Forestry & Natural Resources, and IISG
  • 6:10 – 6:45: Lake Michigan Creel Survey Update and an Assessment of Winter Yellow Perch Harvest, Charlie Roswell, Illinois Natural History Survey
  • 6:50 – 7:25: Habitat selection of largemouth bass in the Chicago River, Luke McGill, Purdue
  • 7:30 – 8:10: Recent trends in lower trophic levels in Lake Michigan, Paris Collingsworth, IISG| Purdue
  • 8:10 – 8:30: Questions for speakers, feedback survey, and concluding remarks, Euclide

