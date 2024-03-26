Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant’s Lake Michigan Fisheries meeting comes after Sox opener
Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant holding its spring Lake Michigan Fisheries meeting on Thursday (after the Sox opener) leads Go & Show this week.
I'm really looking forward to the winter perch report when Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant holds its spring Lake Michigan Fisheries meeting Thursday.
It is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. at the Wilmette Harbor Club.
I plan to be there, because I find it a great chance to access a lot of information. This one I will have to do some juggling to make it after the Sox opener in the afternoon.
Here's the planned schedule:
- 6-6:10: Welcome and introductions, Peter Euclide, Purdue University, Dept. of Forestry & Natural Resources, and IISG
- 6:10 – 6:45: Lake Michigan Creel Survey Update and an Assessment of Winter Yellow Perch Harvest, Charlie Roswell, Illinois Natural History Survey
- 6:50 – 7:25: Habitat selection of largemouth bass in the Chicago River, Luke McGill, Purdue
- 7:30 – 8:10: Recent trends in lower trophic levels in Lake Michigan, Paris Collingsworth, IISG| Purdue
- 8:10 – 8:30: Questions for speakers, feedback survey, and concluding remarks, Euclide
