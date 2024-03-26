Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant’s Lake Michigan Fisheries meeting comes after Sox opener

I'm really looking forward to the winter perch report when Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant holds its spring Lake Michigan Fisheries meeting Thursday.

It is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. at the Wilmette Harbor Club.

I plan to be there, because I find it a great chance to access a lot of information. This one I will have to do some juggling to make it after the Sox opener in the afternoon.

Here's the planned schedule:

