The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Outdoors Sports

Dream of big muskies? Heidecke Lake might be the place

Heidecke Lake, the former cooling lake near Morris, has been a underutilized gem of muskie fishing in Illinois; but that changes as more anglers target muskie, as well as walleye, crappie, hybrid striped bass and bass.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Dream of big muskies? Heidecke Lake might be the place
muskie04-14-2340pounderHeideckeSethLove.jpg

Fisheries biologist cradles a nearly 40-pound muskie surveyed last year in the spring at Heidecke Lake.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources

MORRIS, Ill. — Our local newspaper ran the lunar tables for best fishing times when I was a kid.

I didn’t care. I fished when I could but read everything outdoors-related.

In recent decades, lunar times picked up a following among muskie anglers.

According to Samantha Baxter’s 2022 article in FishSens magazine: ‘‘The moon’s effect on fish behavior has long been of interest to both biologists and anglers. That’s especially the case with muskie, where long, fishless spans can give anglers plenty of time to ramp up the lore. The lunacy of the Muskellunge is a common discussion for its anglers today and those of decades past. The idea was popularized in 1936 by John Alden Knight with his publication of ‘The Modern Angler,’ wherein which he lays out his ‘Solunar’ tables.’’

On to Heidecke, the former cooling lake near Morris that reopened to fishing Monday.

In previewing Heidecke, district fisheries biologist Seth Love mentioned: ‘‘I hope that muskie anglers will really target Heidecke this year. I think the news of state-record qualifying fish being in the lake made some anglers realize that there are some big fish at Heidecke and that Illinois can offer good muskie-angling opportunities.’’

A 49.1-inch, 39.8-pound muskie was netted in the Heidecke spring survey last year. Matt Carmean caught the Illinois-record muskie (38 pounds, 8 ounces) on April 20, 2002, at the Lake Shelbyville spillway.

In-Fisherman’s free page, ‘‘Solunar — Best Fishing Times,’’ listed times that didn’t work for me. Instead, I
fished around moonset, 10:45 a.m. Monday in Morris.

Only a few boats were out, but people were shore-fishing. At the bridge, Paul Strand had caught a 20-inch walleye and saw another keeper caught. The minimum length for keeper walleye is 16 inches.

Heidecke04-01-24boaterwaving.jpg

A fruitless boater waves from the south pool of Heidecke Lake on opening day Monday.

Dale Bowman

Several anglers west of the bridge on the south side of the dike caught yellow bass while bottom-fishing bait. One boater I talked with said others caught bass by flipping jigs inside the bay by the launch. A young man farther west on the north side of the dike had caught a 20-inch-plus walleye.

At the far end of the dike, I began seriously casting a No. 7 Flicker Shad, a size that theoretically might entice muskie, walleye or smallmouth bass.

Alas, hopping north to south on the dike, I caught nothing other than green moss on nearly every cast.

Strand texted me that he also had caught a hybrid striped bass.

It was time.

Walking back, conservation police officer John Farber was walking all the way out. After he checked my license, we caught up. He said a couple of other hybrids were caught. At the handicapped pier, a guy had caught a drum.

Wild things

The Illinois Morel Progression Map for Monday at the Illinois Morel Mushrooms Facebook page had confirmed finds as far north as Will County.

Stray cast

Opening days of sports and outdoors share much this year.

Next Up In Outdoors
Chicago fishing: Illinois’ spring trout season opener and other (alleged) signs of spring
Try Amphibian of the Week for something completely different
13-year-old bags his first wild turkey while hunting with his grandpa
Chicago outdoors: Making a coot look good and enjoying/teaching suburban wildlife
Acquisition of Tamarack Farms gives Hackmatack NWR a major addition
Avondale’s Insect Asylum celebrates historic cicada season with public art project: ‘For us, it’s spiritual’
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: The farmstead I bought came with a morbid surprise
After the deal is done, seller reveals that his father’s body has been decomposing out back for decades, and the skull is still there.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Mary & George
Movies and TV
17th century social climbers canoodle their way to power in lush Starz series ‘Mary & George’
Julianne Moore excels as a ruthlessly ambitious mom guiding her son into an affair with the promiscuous but paranoid king.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, April 3, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Javier Assad’s performance vs. Rockies sets up Cubs well for win Tuesday, bullpen day Wednesday
The Cubs announced Luke Little would open the series finale against the Rockies.
By Maddie Lee
 
TAIWAN-JAPAN-EARTHQUAKE-TSUNAMI
Nation/World
Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings and causes a small tsunami
Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency gave the magnitude as 7.2. It struck about 18 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien and was about 35 kilometers deep.
By Associated Press
 