Traipsing around southern Illinois: Painted bikes, caves, Tecumseh & rattlers

EQUALITY, Ill.--Horseshoe Upheaval, a geological wonder, jutted out a welcome Sunday at Saline County State Fish and Wildlife Area.

The weekend of the solar eclipse, I visited new sites for me.

The entrance to the cave at Cave-in-Rock State Park. Dale Bowman

Les Winkeler, retired outdoors columnist for The Southern, drove us around at Saline County SFWA, only eight miles from Garden of the Gods.

"I always stop here, Louisiana waterthrush and Kentucky warblers really like this spot," he said.

Early wild blue phlox dotted the ground. Later, we found a Louisiana waterthrush. He has found Lincoln's sparrows, which I had to look up, there.

"In winter, I saw cedar waxwings feeding on a persimmon tree," he said.

We had a blue-gray gnatcatcher, a good find before the full migration.

As we wandered, Winkeler said, "I keep thinking I will see a bobcat run through here."

Feels plausible there.

Glen O Jones Lake at Saline County State Fish and Wildlife Area in southern Illinois. Dale Bowman

Centerpieces are the 105-acre Glen O Jones Lake (channel catfish, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill, redear sunfish) and the heroic Tecumseh statue.

Hiking the lake, Winkeler said, "This is my go-to spot for warbling vireos. We see Swainson's thrushes here, but I haven't seen any this year."

Dogwoods bloomed early in the camping area.

Returning to Harrisburg, two bald eagles flew along Saline River.

Cave-in-Rock State Park

The entrance to the cave at Cave-in-Rock State Park. Dale Bowman

Information on Cave-in-Rock teases, "Although no evidence exists that can directly tie this cave to nefarious criminals such as the ruthless Mason gang or the murderous Harpe brothers, who operated in this area in the late 1700s and early 1800s, it's possible that opportunists who preyed upon lone travelers took shelter in the cave or lured people here so they could rob them in the dark."

All that feels possible in the 55-foot wide cave.

I did not see any swallows, probably too early.

Brightly colored bikes are scattered about the town of Cave In Rock. "Around 2014, John and Ramona Douglas of Cave In Rock thought of an idea to beautify their town while bringing awareness to different types of diseases or cancers," according to the Hardin County Independent.

The different colors represent diseases.

War Bluff Valley Wildlife

Part of the sea of bluebells by a stream at War Bluff Valley Wildlife Sanctuary near Golconda in southern Illinois. Dale Bowman

While there for the solar eclipse, I saw a veritable sea of bluebells.

The nearly 500-acre site in Pope County was started in 1990 with a land gift and an endowment for care from Dick and Jean Graber to the Illinois Audubon Society. Goal is preserving an upland forest ecosystem in southern Illinois.

Habitat helps the "state-threatened timber rattlesnake and golden mouse. Native orchids and other rare plants are also protected."

A sign about timber rattlesnakes at War Bluff Valley Wildlife Sanctuary near Golconda in southern Illinois. Dale Bowman

This is a wild site, not for everyone, off the gravel Bushwack Road. The outhouses are not for ambiance. Trails are easily walkable on grass.

Information is at illinoisaudubon.org/blog/location/war-bluff-sanctuary/.

Rend Lake rest area

Odd to include a rest area among wild sites, but the sprawling southbound rest area on I-57 at mile 79 is about more than stretching your legs. It's a great way to see Rend Lake and you could fish.