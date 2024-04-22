The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
High-schooler catches three muskies while bass fishing at Heidecke Lake

Plainfield South senior Tim Raducka caught three muskies during the conference bass-fishing tournament.

By  Dale Bowman
   
fotw04-24-24HeideckemuskieRS.jpg

Plainfield South senior Tim Raducka holds one of the three muskies he caught at Heidecke Lake during the conference bass-fishing tournament.

Provided by Tim Prokop

Plainfield South senior Tim Raducka had quite the day Thursday at the conference bass-fishing tournament on Heidecke Lake.

“He caught three muskies while throwing a jig for bass,” Tim Prokop messaged. “The lake is awesome for multiple species right now.”

That’s Heidecke, the former cooling lake near Morris, at its prime.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com ) or contact me on Facebook ( Dale Bowman ), X ( @BowmanOutside ), Instagram ( @BowmanOutside ) or Bluesky ( @BowmanOutside.bsky.social ).

