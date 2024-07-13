Chicago outdoors: Chicago River night heron, Wisconsin grouse drumming up, odd Bourbonnais bee

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Brian Carroll photographed this night heron in the rain Tuesday on the Riverwalk. “There are a few the regularly hang out between Wolf Point and LaSalle [Street],” he emailed. The rebound of black-crowned night herons has been remarkable, especially on the Chicago River system.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook ( Dale Bowman ), Twitter ( @BowmanOutside ), Instagram ( @BowmanOutside ). or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Our garden in Bourbonnais is visited daily by bees that are about the same size as the usual honeybees but are solid black, They especially go for the corn tassels. I haven’t seen this kind of bee previously. What’s up?” Mike Cook

BeeSpotter identified these bees as Melissodes bimaculatus, which are neither honeybees or bumblebees. Mike Cook

A: It stumped me. When he later sent a photo, I sent it to BeeSpotter, which replied: “These are Melissodes bimaculatus, a very pretty bee - but not a bumblebee or honeybee.” The web-based portal at the University of Illinois “is a partnership between citizen-scientists and the professional science community designed to educate the public about pollinators by engaging them in a data collection effort of importance to the nation.”

BIG NUMBER

57: Percentage increase in drumming along roadsides during the spring Roadside Ruffed Grouse Drumming Survey in Wisconsin, as compared to 2023. Grouse populations are very cyclical.

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERING

Tuesday, July 16: Guide Phil Piscatello, “Fox Chain Summer Strategies,"Arlington Anglers, Poplar Creek Banquets, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m., arlingtonanglers.com

YOUTH FISHING

Saturday, July 20: Free Big Catch Angler Association Fishing Club’s annual youth fishing tournament, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-big-catch-angler-association-annual-youth-fishing-tournament-tickets-894385108937

HALL OF FAME

Monday, July 15: Deadline, nominations for 2024 class of Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame, details at ilconservation.org/Who-We-Are/Outdoor-Hall-of-Fame

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Saturday, July 20: Boat America, Chicago, Dan O’Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com

Saturday, July 20: Boat America, Waukegan, Dave Colen, education@waukeganaux.com

HUNTER SAFETY

Aug. 8 & 10: Mundelein, arodkey@countrysidefire.com

Aug. 24-25: Morris, (815) 941-1366

Full state listing is at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

WINGSHOOTING

Aug. 17 or 18:Introductory days, Shabbona Lake SRA, rakcarlson@comcast.net or (815) 757-2949

ILLINOIS PERMITS

Through Aug. 16: Third lottery, deer firearm & muzzleloader

Through July 20: Second lottery, site-specific dove permits

