The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Outdoors Sports

Chicago outdoors: Chicago River night heron, Wisconsin grouse drumming up, odd Bourbonnais bee

A photo of a night heron on the Chicago River, a question on a bee in Bourbonnais and a note on grouse drumming in Wisconsin are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Chicago outdoors: Chicago River night heron, Wisconsin grouse drumming up, odd Bourbonnais bee
wotw07-14-24nightheronChicagoRiver.jpeg

A night heron on the Chicago River downtown.

Brian Carroll

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Brian Carroll photographed this night heron in the rain Tuesday on the Riverwalk. “There are a few the regularly hang out between Wolf Point and LaSalle [Street],” he emailed. The rebound of black-crowned night herons has been remarkable, especially on the Chicago River system.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside). or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Our garden in Bourbonnais is visited daily by bees that are about the same size as the usual honeybees but are solid black, They especially go for the corn tassels. I haven’t seen this kind of bee previously. What’s up?” Mike Cook

beeblack2024.JPG

BeeSpotter identified these bees as Melissodes bimaculatus, which are neither honeybees or bumblebees.

Mike Cook

A: It stumped me. When he later sent a photo, I sent it to BeeSpotter, which replied: “These are Melissodes bimaculatus, a very pretty bee - but not a bumblebee or honeybee.” The web-based portal at the University of Illinois “is a partnership between citizen-scientists and the professional science community designed to educate the public about pollinators by engaging them in a data collection effort of importance to the nation.”

BIG NUMBER

57: Percentage increase in drumming along roadsides during the spring Roadside Ruffed Grouse Drumming Survey in Wisconsin, as compared to 2023. Grouse populations are very cyclical.

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERING

Tuesday, July 16: Guide Phil Piscatello, “Fox Chain Summer Strategies,"Arlington Anglers, Poplar Creek Banquets, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m., arlingtonanglers.com

YOUTH FISHING

Saturday, July 20: Free Big Catch Angler Association Fishing Club’s annual youth fishing tournament, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-big-catch-angler-association-annual-youth-fishing-tournament-tickets-894385108937

HALL OF FAME

Monday, July 15: Deadline, nominations for 2024 class of Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame, details at ilconservation.org/Who-We-Are/Outdoor-Hall-of-Fame

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Saturday, July 20: Boat America, Chicago, Dan O’Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com

Saturday, July 20: Boat America, Waukegan, Dave Colen, education@waukeganaux.com

HUNTER SAFETY

Aug. 8 & 10: Mundelein, arodkey@countrysidefire.com

Aug. 24-25: Morris, (815) 941-1366

Full state listing is at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

WINGSHOOTING

Aug. 17 or 18:Introductory days, Shabbona Lake SRA, rakcarlson@comcast.net or (815) 757-2949

ILLINOIS PERMITS

Through Aug. 16: Third lottery, deer firearm & muzzleloader

Through July 20: Second lottery, site-specific dove permits

Next Up In Outdoors
Second piping plover chick at Montrose Beach dies
Treasure hunter Sue Hendrickson’s secret skull session with world-famous T-rex
Newly hatched piping plover chick presumed dead at Montrose Beach. ‘Much loved and will be missed’
Updating sturgeon story by giving a sense of where they fit around Chicago and Illinois
Chicago fishing: Coho year keeps rolling, inland it's summer bass and catfish
Chasing the dream of a PB largemouth bass ... and catching it
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-532.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I was gone a few hours, so girlfriend assumes I was cheating
Pregnant woman is so mad about this imagined affair that she’s barring her mate from the delivery room.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Chicago Daily News front page on July 14, 1924
Chicago History
Chicago Daily News 100 years ago: Chicago Realtor got $10,000 just before mysterious disappearance
Harold Bradley’s firm is the court-appointed receiver collecting rent for the Surf Apartment company. Five thousand dollars of the money Bradley got before he disappeared came from the apartment company, through a mistake at a bank. The other $5,000 came from a friend of Bradley who had offered to make good on the mistake.
By Sun-Times staff
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, July 13, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Cubs Cardinals Baseball
Cubs
Cubs match season-high winning streak with 5-1 win against Cardinals
Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks threw seven shutout innings in the rivalry game.
By Maddie Lee
 
Pirates White Sox Baseball
White Sox
Garrett Crochet ends first half with scoreless two-inning outing
“He’s unlike any other pitcher I’ve ever seen in terms of how he moves,’' Pirates rookie sensation Paul Skenes said.
By Kyle Williams
 