Pitchfork Music Festival 2024: Entry rules, last-minute tickets, transit and more

Pitchfork Music Festival is bringing big names and music’s rising stars to Chicago’s West Loop July 19-21.

Black Pumas, 100 Gecs, Carly Rae Jepsen, Jamie xx, Alanis Morissette and MUNA are among the festival’s most-anticipated acts.

Here’s what to know before you rock out.

How to get there

Pitchfork takes place at Union Park (1501 W. Randolph St.) in the West Loop.

Public transit: The park sits right below the Ashland L stop, with Pink and Green Line service.

Blue Line riders can walk about 26 minutes from the Ashland and Division L stop, or hop on the southbound CTA No. 9 bus at the Ashland and Division L stop to the Ashland bus stop, about eight minutes.

Those commuting in from farther away can get on the Madison No. 20 bus at Ogilvie station, which is also just a short walk from Union Station. The bus stops just south of the park at Madison and Clinton.

Driving: The festival doesn’t have any parking for those commuting by car.

Biking: Pitchfork provides a safe lot to park bikes while fans attend the festival, this year’s bike parking location is to be announced.

Pitchfork bag policy and entry rules

Small bags under 14” x 11” x 5” will be allowed inside the festival. Empty hydration packs are also allowed.

Pitchfork doesn’t allow any outside food or drink except two sealed bottles of water per person. Illegal substances, skateboards, wagons, coolers and chairs also aren’t allowed in. For a full list of prohibited items visit the fest’s website.

Last-minute Pitchfork tickets

Tickets are still available on Pitchfork’s website.

General admission 3-day passes are $254 before fees, while daily general admission tickets are $134 before fees. PLUS and VIP tickets are also available for a premium.

Getting around Pitchfork

Once inside the festival, fans can use Pitchfork’s map to navigate between stages, lounges, vendors and bathrooms.

Pitchfork Music Festival

Pitchfork livestream

The music festival has livestreamed performances in the past, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for the 2024 festival.

In response to a fan on X asking whether the fest would be livestreaming, Pitchfork responded “no we are not.”