North Side state senator faces backlash from Archdiocese of Chicago over Roe v. Wade post

A North side state senator has apologized after being blasted by the Archdiocese of Chicago and other religious leaders because of a cartoon image she posted to social media in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision.

Hours after the court issued the ruling June 24 ending federal protection of abortion rights, state Sen. Sara Feigenholtz, D-Chicago, posted the image to Facebook depicting a Catholic pope or bishop pointing a handgun at the back of the head of a pregnant Statue of Liberty. That’s according to a screenshot captured by the Chicago Republican Party of the image, which was taken down within a day.

The Statue of Liberty figure was pictured holding a tablet in her left hand that references Genesis 38:24, a verse in the Bible in which a woman is threatened to be burned alive.

The image sparked heavy criticism all week from religious circles, including the local arm of the Catholic Church, which labeled it “bigoted imagery.”

“We must not tolerate hate speech against any group in society, for history has shown that when it goes unchallenged it can become normalized,” the Archdiocese of Chicago said in a statement. “The senator’s public comments on this matter have shown regrettably little understanding of the offense caused by her posting.”

“It was wrong for an elected official to present such a violent image, especially when our city and nation are still reeling from recent acts of heinous gun violence,” Archdiocese officials continued. “It was wrong because it disrespected the contributions that religious communities of all faiths have made in creating a safe society and an environment of civil discourse to counter the dangerous polarization that has gripped our nation.”

The archdiocese demanded “a more fulsome explanation and apology.”

Feigenholtz didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from the Sun-Times. In a statement to Politico, Feigenholtz said her post came on “an incredibly traumatic day — not just for me but for women around the country in the aftermath of the SCOTUS decision to overturn a woman’s right to choose.

“I posted an image that spoke to the moment and then later learned it offended people of faith. I immediately removed the post as I meant no ill will toward anyone who found it offensive, and am sorry,” Feigenholtz told Politico. “I have and will continue reaching out to friends and community members with the hope of healing.”

The Council of Religious Leaders of Metropolitan Chicago also issued a statement condemning the “anti-Catholic caricatures and inflammatory rhetoric.”

“Regardless of our personal or political views on abortion, bigotry has no place in our community,” the groups statement said. “There are more than two million Catholics in the Archdiocese of Chicago. As a Council composed of almost every religious tradition in Chicago, we cannot accept the demonization of any faith community.”

Feigenholtz, a longtime former state representative, is finishing up her first term in the state Senate. She’s up for re-election in November.

The Chicago Republican Party called for her resignation over what they termed “viciously anti-Catholic” actions.

“The posting of this disgusting cartoon has finally, but now openly exposed the deep contempt held by Senator Feigenholtz and her liberal woke colleagues toward not only the Catholic Church, but towards Christian religion in general,” Chicago GOP Chairman Steve Boulton said in a statement.

Abortion rights are protected in Illinois under state law.

