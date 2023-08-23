The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Politics News Chicago

Illinois lands $1.3M federal grant to promote more women in construction industry

The grant money comes as part of President Joe Biden’s signature $1.2 trillion infrastructure package signed into law almost two years ago, and aims to promote gender equity and inclusion in the male-dominated field.

By  Mitchell Armentrout
   
SHARE Illinois lands $1.3M federal grant to promote more women in construction industry
Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su, pictured at a Houston news conference July 28.

Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su, pictured at a Houston news conference July 28

AP Photos

A $1.3 million federal grant to the Illinois Department of Labor will help bring more women into the construction industry, where they make up barely 4% of the workforce nationwide, officials say. 

Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su will present the Tradeswomen Building Infrastructure grant alongside Gov. J.B. Pritzker Wednesday during a news conference near the Kennedy Expressway on the Northwest Side, where a yearslong construction overhaul started earlier this year

The grant money comes as part of President Joe Biden’s signature $1.2 trillion infrastructure package signed into law almost two years ago, and aims to promote gender equity and inclusion in the male-dominated field. 

The funds will go to the state’s Department of Labor and the nonprofit Chicago Women in Trades, which will then dole out their own grants to a handful of workforce development groups putting together equity plans. 

Related
Related

That includes apprenticeship programs and other pathways promoted by tradeswomen’s organizations to “bring more women workers into good jobs in the construction industry,” Su said in a statement. 

“To build an economy from the bottom up and the middle out, we need a workforce that brings in all of America, and this grant and others like it help to do just that,” Su said, referring to the administration’s “Bidenomics” agenda for middle class advancement. 

The federal dollars will also help state agencies come up with programs to diversify the clean-energy sector as well, according to the Labor Department. 

“I’m pleased that the Biden-Harris administration has recognized the hard work Illinois tradeswomen have put in for decades by offering support for the next generation of women training in a field that has for far too long excluded and underrepresented them,” Pritzker, a staunch Biden ally in the Democratic party, said in a statement. 

​​The money is expected to be delivered to trade groups through the end of the year.

Next Up In Politics
Prosecutors say witness in Trump’s classified documents case retracted false testimony
8 things to know ahead of the first Republican presidential debate
Wife of ex-top aide to Madigan says he was ‘very sullen, very depressed ... as if he was lost’ after being sacked
Ahead of first GOP presidential debate, Illinois Republicans tread carefully
Local alderperson wants ‘everything’ on the table to keep Sox in Chicago — except demolishing Guaranteed Rate Field
Biden taps Rahm’s former City Hall corporation counsel to be top White House lawyer
The Latest
Citibank South Michigan Avenue Chicago
Editorials
Protect seniors from real-life horror show of financial exploitation
In one case, a Citi — or Citibank — executive allegedly used the sheen and reputation of a respected business to fleece her victims with a movie-making scam.
By CST Editorial Board
 
White beans with lemon, fennel and avocado offer&nbsp;high satisfaction with a low calorie count.
Recipes
Menu planner: White beans with lemon, fennel and avocado provide a hearty side dish
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, August 23, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Screenshot_2023_08_22_at_10.58.27_PM.png
Crime
Four people shot — one fatally — in North Lawndale
Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the 1500 block of South Trumbull Avenue and found multiple people shot, police said. A 25-year-old man died.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screenshot_2023_08_22_at_11.11.56_PM.png
Crime
Man found shot to death in Grand Crossing
Officers found a 22-year-old man inside a residence in the 1200 block of East 72nd Place with a gunshot wound to the right side of his face, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 