ENDORSEMENT: Maya Hodari for 20th Ward alderman

Woodlawn, Englewood, Back of the Yards, Washington Park

Three aldermen in a row have run afoul of the law in this ward, most recently Willie Cochran, the indicted incumbent who’s on his way out. The next alderman will have to start from scratch to earn residents’ trust with integrity and honest public service. In a crowded field, we endorse Maya Hodari, who has a strong record of neighborhood involvement and relevant professional experience. She co-founded several neighborhood groups, has worked for the Chicago Housing Authority and sits on the board of the Southeast Chicago Commission. We urge her, if elected, to take quick action on residents’ pleas to curb crime, improve schools and bring in more businesses and mixed-income housing. Also running are Anthony Driver Jr., an outspoken millennial with solid ideas; former teacher Nicole Johnson; activist Jeanette Taylor; Chicago Police Officer Jennifer Maddox; attorney and pastor Dernard Newell; attorney Quandra Speights; engineer Kevin Bailey, the Democratic committeeman, and community organizer Andre Smith.

