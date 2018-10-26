Illinois House 56th District Republican nominee: Jillian Rose Bernas

Republican Jillian Rose Bernas of Schaumburg is running against Democrat Michelle Mussman in the 56th Illinois House district race.

The Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board sent nominees for the Illinois House of Representatives a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing the state of Illinois and their districts.

Bernas did not participate in the Sun-Times endorsement process.

• ENDORSEMENT: Michelle Mussman for Illinois House in the 56th District





Ahead of the historic 2018 elections, the Sun-Times is teaming up weekly with the Better Government Association, in print and online, to fact-check the truthfulness of the candidates. You can find all of the PolitiFact Illinois stories we’ve reported together here.