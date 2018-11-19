Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Nov. 19

Mayoral candidates (top row, from left) Gery Chico, Toni Preckwinkle and Amara Enyia and (bottom, from left) Bill Daley, Lori Lightfoot and Paul Vallas. | Sun-Times files

Over the weekend, Sun-Times kept up with mayoral candidates and the state Legislature:

Here’s a look at political and government events scheduled for Monday, Nov. 19 in Chicago.

CHICAGO

9 a.m. – Mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle to submit five times the amount of signatures needed to be on the February 26 ballot. 69 West Washington Street, lower level. Keep track of the money in mayoral campaigns as we update them.

9 a.m. – Attorney Jerry Joyce to file mayoral petition. 69 West Washington Street.

9 a.m. — Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas to file his nominating paperwork and petitions for his candidacy for Mayor of Chicago. The Vallas campaign has collected approximately 50,000 signatures across all fifty wards.

Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot announced today that her campaign has collected over 30,000 petition signatures The political theater of filing petitions — candidates for city offices start filing today

9:30 a.m. – Mayor Emanuel and Police Superintendent Johnson will graduate 363 new and promoted police officers. Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Grand Ballroom Mayor’s final budget to earmark $25.7M for police reform and federal monitor

11 a.m. — Attorney General Lisa Madigan will announce her fifth lawsuit against an alternative retail electric supplier for deceptive and misleading marketing tactics. James R. Thompson Center Blue Room, 15th Floor, 100 W. Randolph St.

11:30 a.m. – Talk show host Dan Proft, former Illinois Republicans Chairman Pat Brady and Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member Kristen McQueary participate in a City Club of Chicago panel discussion titled “Illinois GOP: Now What?” moderated by former State Rep. Tom Cross. Maggiano’s Banquets, 111 W. Grand Ave.

2:30 p.m. – Cook County Board president Toni Preckwinkle to announce Cook County’s Holiday Food Drive for the Greater Chicago Food Depository with Kate Maehr, Executive Director & CEO of the depository. Cook County Building, 188 North Clark. 5th floor lobby.

6 p.m. – The Chicago Teachers Union and other progressive organizations host a mayoral candidate forum moderated by the Chicago Sun-Times’ Evan Moore, with Toni Preckwinkle, Susana Mendoza, Amara Enyia and Lori Lightfoot confirmed to attend and Paul Vallas invited. Until 8:30 p.m. at CTU Headquarters, 1901 W. Carroll Ave. Latest list of Chicago mayoral candidates

6:30 p.m. – Joe Moore makes an “important announcement” about his intention to seek reelection as 49th Ward Alderman. Ethiopian Diamond II Banquets, 7537 N. Clark St.

Would you like to get our daily rundown of Illinois political events by email? Sign up for the daybook by filling out this short form.