Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Nov. 6

It’s Election Day.

So don’t forget you can still register to vote as long as you go to the polling site that corresponds with your address and can bring two forms of ID, with one that lists your address. Here’s what you need to know on how to vote.

Still undecided on who to vote for? You can use the Sun-Times voting guide to research your candidates.

Plus, here are the referenda that will also be on the ballot.

Here are the political events scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 6 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

7:55 a.m. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker and running mate Juliana Stratton greet commuters. 95th Street Red Line stop, intersection of West 95th Street and Dan Ryan Expressway.

and running mate greet commuters. 95th Street Red Line stop, intersection of West 95th Street and Dan Ryan Expressway. 8:30 a.m. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker and running mate Juliana Stratton greet commuters. 63rd Street Red Line stop, intersection of West 63rd Street and Dan Ryan Expressway.

and running mate greet commuters. 63rd Street Red Line stop, intersection of West 63rd Street and Dan Ryan Expressway. 8:30 a.m. – Jesus “Chuy” Garcia casts his vote in the midterm elections at Daniel J. Corkery Elementary School, 2510 S. Kildare Ave.

casts his vote in the midterm elections at Daniel J. Corkery Elementary School, 2510 S. Kildare Ave. 9 a.m. — Cook County Board President and Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle casts vote for Democratic slate and against Judge Matthew Coghlan. Shoesmith School, 1330 E. 50th St.

casts vote for Democratic slate and against Shoesmith School, 1330 E. 50th St. 9:05 a.m. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker and running mate Juliana Stratton greet commuters. Roosevelt Street Orange and Green Line stops, intersection of South Roosevelt Street and East Roosevelt Road.

and running mate greet commuters. Roosevelt Street Orange and Green Line stops, intersection of South Roosevelt Street and East Roosevelt Road. 9:55 a.m. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker, Illinois Senate President John Cullteron, state Reps. Greg Harris and Ann Williams, Ald. Ameya Pawar, 47th Ward Committeeman Paul Rosenfeld, Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey and candidate for Cook County commissioner Bridget Degnen meet voters. Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.

Illinois Senate President state meet voters. Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave. 10 a.m. — State Sen. Kwame Raoul, Democratic candidate for Illinois attorney general, casts his ballot. Kozminski Community Academy, 936 E. 54th St.

Democratic candidate for Illinois attorney general, casts his ballot. Kozminski Community Academy, 936 E. 54th St. 11 a.m. — Juliana Stratton , Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, state Rep. Nick Smith and Ald. Roderick Sawyer greet voters. Jane A. Neil Elementary School, 8555 S. Michigan Ave.

, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, state greet voters. Jane A. Neil Elementary School, 8555 S. Michigan Ave. 11:05 a.m. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker, Secretary of State Jesse White and Ald. Walter Burnett stop by a precinct office. Jesse White Near North Precinct Office, 1420 N. Sedgwick St.

stop by a precinct office. Jesse White Near North Precinct Office, 1420 N. Sedgwick St. Noon — Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker, his running mate Juliana Stratton, Cook County Board president and Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle , Secretary of State Jesse White , Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs, Democratic candidate for Illinois attorney general Kwame Raoul, Reps. Danny Davis and Robin Kelly and dozens of other state and local Democratic elected officials and candidates eat lunch together. Manny’s Deli, 1141 S. Jefferson St.

his running mate Cook County Board president and Chicago mayoral candidate , , and dozens of other state and local Democratic elected officials and candidates eat lunch together. Manny’s Deli, 1141 S. Jefferson St. 2 p.m. — Juliana Stratton, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, state Sen. Omar Aquino , state Rep. Delia Ramirez and Aldermen Gil Vilegas, Roberto Maldonado, Joe Moreno and Carlos Ramirez-Rosa stop by a canvass office. Humboldt Park Canvass Office, 2425 W. Division St.

Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, state , state and stop by a canvass office. Humboldt Park Canvass Office, 2425 W. Division St. 3 p.m. — (CHICAGO) Juliana Stratton, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia and 43rd Ward Committeeman Lucy Moog greet voters. Lincoln Park High School, 2001 N. Orchard St.

Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, greet voters. Lincoln Park High School, 2001 N. Orchard St. 5:15 p.m. — J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs greet commuters. Ogilvie Transportation Center, 500 W. Madison St.

greet commuters. Ogilvie Transportation Center, 500 W. Madison St. 6 p.m. — Gov. Bruce Rauner and Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti hold an election night event. Drake Hotel, 140 E. Walton St.

and hold an election night event. Drake Hotel, 140 E. Walton St. 7 p.m. — JB Pritzker’s election night party will take place at the Marriott Marquis Hotel. Press setup time is 6 p.m. Marriott Marquis, 2121 S. Prairie Ave., 4th Floor.

election night party will take place at the Marriott Marquis Hotel. Press setup time is 6 p.m. Marriott Marquis, 2121 S. Prairie Ave., 4th Floor. 7 p.m. — Candidate Jesús Chuy García takes part in an election night event with candidates Alma Anaya, Aaron Ortiz, Beatriz Frausto-Sandoval . National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th St.

takes part in an election night event with candidates . National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th St. 7 p.m. — Senate President John J. Cullerton and the Illinois Senate Democratic Victory Fund hold an election night party. STK Chicago, 9 W. Kinzie St.

and the Illinois Senate Democratic Victory Fund hold an election night party. STK Chicago, 9 W. Kinzie St. 7 p.m. — Maggie O’Keefe , candidate for 40th Ward Alderman, hosts an election night party. The Call Bar, 1547 W. Bryn Mawr.

, candidate for 40th Ward Alderman, hosts an election night party. The Call Bar, 1547 W. Bryn Mawr. 7 p.m. – Fritz Kaegi, Democratic candidate for Cook County assessor, joins an election night party with the Chicago Teachers Union, Cook County Board of Commissioners candidate Brandon Johnson , state house candidate Delia Ramirez and Grassroots Illinois Action. Until 10 p.m. at Chicago Teachers Union HQ, 1901 W. Carroll Ave.

Democratic candidate for Cook County assessor, joins an election night party with the Chicago Teachers Union, Cook County Board of Commissioners candidate , state house candidate Delia Ramirez and Grassroots Illinois Action. Until 10 p.m. at Chicago Teachers Union HQ, 1901 W. Carroll Ave. 7:01 p.m. — J.B. Pritzker and running mate Juliana Stratton hold an election night party. Marriott Marquis Chicago, 2121 S. Prairie Ave.

and running mate Juliana Stratton hold an election night party. Marriott Marquis Chicago, 2121 S. Prairie Ave. 7:30 p.m. — Democratic candidate for attorney general Kwame Raoul will host an election night event. Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park, International Ballroom, 200 N. Columbus Dr.

ILLINOIS

7 a.m. — Lauren Underwood , Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, casts her ballot. White Eagle Club House, 3400 Club Drive. Naperville.

, Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, casts her ballot. White Eagle Club House, 3400 Club Drive. Naperville. 7 a.m. – U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider votes at the Highland Park Police Station, 1677 Old Deerfield Road in Highland Park.

votes at the Highland Park Police Station, 1677 Old Deerfield Road in Highland Park. 8 a.m. — Lauren Underwood, Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, canvasses in Naperville. Underwood for Congress Naperville Office, 4003 Plainfield Naperville Road. Naperville.

Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, canvasses in Naperville. Underwood for Congress Naperville Office, 4003 Plainfield Naperville Road. Naperville. 9:30 a.m. — Sean Casten , Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District, has breakfast with supporters. Blackberry Market, 401 N. Main St. Glen Ellyn.

, Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District, has breakfast with supporters. Blackberry Market, 401 N. Main St. Glen Ellyn. 10 a.m. — Gov. Bruce Rauner and First Lady Diana Rauner vote in the mid-term election. Divine Mercy Parish Center Sacred Heart Church, 1090 Gage St. in Winnetka.

and vote in the mid-term election. Divine Mercy Parish Center Sacred Heart Church, 1090 Gage St. in Winnetka. 10:05 a.m. — Lauren Underwood , Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, hosts a campaign event. Benny’s Place, 1158 Douglas Road. Oswego.

, Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, hosts a campaign event. Benny’s Place, 1158 Douglas Road. Oswego. 10:05 a.m. — Juliana Stratton, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, greets voters. Living Grace Church, 20100 Lakewood Ave. Lynwood.

Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, greets voters. Living Grace Church, 20100 Lakewood Ave. Lynwood. 10:45 a.m. — Lauren Underwood, Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, makes a campaign stop. Capitano’s Deli & Sweets, 220 S. Bridge St. Yorkville.

Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, makes a campaign stop. Capitano’s Deli & Sweets, 220 S. Bridge St. Yorkville. 11 a.m. — Sean Casten , Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District, canvasses in Wheaton. 213 S. Wheaton Ave. Wheaton.

, Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District, canvasses in Wheaton. 213 S. Wheaton Ave. Wheaton. Noon — Lauren Underwood, Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, eats lunch. Bull Moose Bar and Grille, 202 S. Main St. Sandwich.

Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, eats lunch. Bull Moose Bar and Grille, 202 S. Main St. Sandwich. 1:40 p.m. — Lauren Underwood , Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, has coffee. Shawn’s Coffee, 204 Somonauk St. Sycamore.

, Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, has coffee. Shawn’s Coffee, 204 Somonauk St. Sycamore. 2 p.m. — Sean Casten , Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District, launches a canvass effort. 7020 Huntley Road. Carpentersville.

, Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District, launches a canvass effort. 7020 Huntley Road. Carpentersville. 2:50 p.m. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker , Thornton Township Committeeman Frank Zuccarelli and Calumet City Clerk Nyota Figgs meet with voters. Everett M. Dirksen Middle School, 1650 Pulaski Road. Calumet City.

, Thornton Township Committeeman Frank Zuccarelli and Calumet City Clerk Nyota Figgs meet with voters. Everett M. Dirksen Middle School, 1650 Pulaski Road. Calumet City. 3:25 p.m. — Sean Casten , Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District, has coffee with voters. Ambrosia Euro American Patisserie, 710 W. Northwest Highway. Barrington.

, Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District, has coffee with voters. Ambrosia Euro American Patisserie, 710 W. Northwest Highway. Barrington. 5:25 p.m. — Sean Casten, Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District, meets with voters. Palatine Metra station, 137 N. Wood.

Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District, meets with voters. Palatine Metra station, 137 N. Wood. 7 p.m. — Illinois State Senator Tom Cullerton holds an election night party. American Tap, 701 W. Lake St. Addison.

holds an election night party. American Tap, 701 W. Lake St. Addison. 7 p.m. — Cook County Commissioner candidate Abdelnasser Rashid for Cook will hold an election night watch party. Pita Pita Mediterranean Grill, 31-A Orland Square Dr. Orland Park.

for Cook will hold an election night watch party. Pita Pita Mediterranean Grill, 31-A Orland Square Dr. Orland Park. 7 p.m. — Election night party is held for Suzy Glowiak, Democratic candidate for Illinois’s 24th Senate district. Hill Grove Tap, 800 Hill Grove Ave. Western Springs.

Democratic candidate for Illinois’s 24th Senate district. Hill Grove Tap, 800 Hill Grove Ave. Western Springs. 7 p.m. — An election night party will be attended by Illinois State Senator Julie Morrison (SD-29), joined by U.S. Congressman Brad Schneider (CD-10), State Rep. Jonathan Carroll (HD-57) , and Democratic candidate for State Representative Bob Morgan (HD-58). Highland Park Country Club, 1201 Park Avenue West. Highland Park.

(CD-10), (HD-57) , and Democratic candidate for State Representative (HD-58). Highland Park Country Club, 1201 Park Avenue West. Highland Park. 7 p.m. — An election night party is held for Nancy Zettler , Democratic candidate for Illinois’s 33rd Senate District, joined by Democratic candidate for State Rep. Richard Johnson (HD-65) and the Dundee Township Democrats. Emmet’s Brewery, 128 W. Main St. West Dundee.

, Democratic candidate for Illinois’s 33rd Senate District, joined by Democratic candidate for (HD-65) and the Dundee Township Democrats. Emmet’s Brewery, 128 W. Main St. West Dundee. 7 p.m. — Bridget Fitzgerald , Democratic Candidate for Illlinois’s 41st Senate District, will hold an election night party. La Grange Country Club, 620 S. Brainard Ave. La Grange.

, Democratic Candidate for Illlinois’s 41st Senate District, will hold an election night party. La Grange Country Club, 620 S. Brainard Ave. La Grange. 7:30 p.m. — The Democratic Party of DuPage County hosts an election night watch party at the DoubleTree Suites. 2111 Butterfield Rd. Downers Grove.

7:30 p.m. — Illinois’ 6th district candidate for Congress Sean Casten will hold his election night party at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 701 Union Hall. 28600 Bella Vista Pkwy. #1020. Warrenville.

will hold his election night party at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 701 Union Hall. 28600 Bella Vista Pkwy. #1020. Warrenville. 7:30 p.m. — An election night party is held for Laura Ellman, Democratic candidate for Illinois’s 21st Senate District, joined by Democratic candidate for DuPage County Board District 5, Sadia Covert. Your Neighbors, 931 W. 75th Street #173. Naperville.

Democratic candidate for Illinois’s 21st Senate District, joined by Democratic candidate for DuPage County Board District 5, Sadia Covert. Your Neighbors, 931 W. 75th Street #173. Naperville. 7 a.m. — Lauren Underwood, Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, hosts an election night watch party. Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 Randall Road, Prairie Event Center. St. Charles.

Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, hosts an election night watch party. Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 Randall Road, Prairie Event Center. St. Charles. 7:30 p.m. — An election night party is planned for Ann Gillespie, Democratic candidate for Illinois’s 27th Senate district, joined by Democratic candidate for Illinois State Representative Mark Walker (HD-53). Arlington Ale House, 111 W. Campbell St. Arlington Heights.

Democratic candidate for Illinois’s 27th Senate district, joined by Democratic candidate for Illinois State Representative Mark Walker (HD-53). Arlington Ale House, 111 W. Campbell St. Arlington Heights. 7:30 p.m. — Mary Mahady, Democratic candidate for Illinois’s 32nd Senate District, holds an election night party. Halftime Bar and Grill, 2405 Johnsburg Rd. Johnsburg.

