Here are some of the political events scheduled for Friday, Nov. 9 in Chicago and Illinois.
CHICAGO
- 11:15 a.m. – Governor-elect JB Pritzker to stop by the Latino Policy Forum’s Latinos on the Move reception. Hyatt Regency east tower lower level ballroom, 151 East Upper Wacker Drive.
- Analyze election results here.
ILLINOIS
- 9 a.m. – (WAUKEGAN) U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider hosts the 10th District Veterans Breakfast until 10:30 a.m. at Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep, 3106 Belvidere Road in Waukegan.
- 11 a.m. – (NORTH CHICAGO) U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, the Waukegan Civil Air Patrol and the family of World War II pilot Janice Christensen hold a ceremony to recognize her service and veteran status. Until noon at 1801 Green Bay Road in North Chicago.
Would you like to get our daily rundown of Illinois political events by email? Sign up for the daybook by filling out this short form.