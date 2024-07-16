The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
RNC 2024 Entertainment and Culture Food and Restaurants

The best places to go eat and have fun in Milwaukee, according to one group of Wisconsin friends

Whether you’re in the Milwaukee area for a massive political convention or maybe a little vacation, here are some places that our Lynn Sweet was told to go check out.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
US-VOTE-POLITICS-CONVENTION-REPUBLICANS

A general view of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in mid-July before the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Daniel Slim/Getty

With Milwaukee at the center of the political world during this week’s Republican National Convention, tens of thousands of visitors are there to see what Wisconsin’s largest city has to offer.

Lynn Sweet, the Sun-Times’ Washington Bureau Chief, wanted to make sure to enjoy her time in the city while not on the job, so she asked her “cheesehead cousin and his friends for their favorite local spots.”

Regardless of your politics, everyone has to eat, and Milwaukee is only an hour and half train ride from Chicago. So here’s one Wisconsin friend group’s list of go-to places to make the most out of a trip to Milwaukee.

Best beach
Bradford Beach

Best brat
Milwaukee Brat House (or get a brat at the public market)

Best cheese curds
Lakefront Brewery

Best beer
Eagle Park

Best beer tour
Lakefront Brewery

Best activity
Boat ride or walk up the river from the Third Ward

Best hidden treasure
Boone & Crockett and the Milwaukee Public Library

Best nightlife
Camp Bar Third Ward

Best hip place
Il Cervo rooftop or Kimpton Hotel rooftop

Best museums
Milwaukee Art Museum

Best for music
Gibraltar MKE

Best supper club in or near
5 O’Clock Steakhouse

Best restaurant for steak
Carnevor

Best hidden gem restaurant
Bavette La Boucherie

Best local cool spot
The Lounge at Ardent

Best brunch
Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern

