The best places to go eat and have fun in Milwaukee, according to one group of Wisconsin friends
Whether you’re in the Milwaukee area for a massive political convention or maybe a little vacation, here are some places that our Lynn Sweet was told to go check out.
With Milwaukee at the center of the political world during this week’s Republican National Convention, tens of thousands of visitors are there to see what Wisconsin’s largest city has to offer.
Lynn Sweet, the Sun-Times’ Washington Bureau Chief, wanted to make sure to enjoy her time in the city while not on the job, so she asked her “cheesehead cousin and his friends for their favorite local spots.”
Regardless of your politics, everyone has to eat, and Milwaukee is only an hour and half train ride from Chicago. So here’s one Wisconsin friend group’s list of go-to places to make the most out of a trip to Milwaukee.
Best beach
Bradford Beach
Best brat
Milwaukee Brat House (or get a brat at the public market)
Best cheese curds
Lakefront Brewery
Best beer
Eagle Park
Best beer tour
Lakefront Brewery
Best activity
Boat ride or walk up the river from the Third Ward
Best hidden treasure
Boone & Crockett and the Milwaukee Public Library
Best nightlife
Camp Bar Third Ward
Best hip place
Il Cervo rooftop or Kimpton Hotel rooftop
Best museums
Milwaukee Art Museum
Best for music
Gibraltar MKE
Best supper club in or near
5 O’Clock Steakhouse
Best restaurant for steak
Carnevor
Best hidden gem restaurant
Bavette La Boucherie
Best local cool spot
The Lounge at Ardent
Best brunch
Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern