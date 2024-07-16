The best places to go eat and have fun in Milwaukee, according to one group of Wisconsin friends

With Milwaukee at the center of the political world during this week’s Republican National Convention, tens of thousands of visitors are there to see what Wisconsin’s largest city has to offer.

Lynn Sweet, the Sun-Times’ Washington Bureau Chief, wanted to make sure to enjoy her time in the city while not on the job, so she asked her “cheesehead cousin and his friends for their favorite local spots.”

Regardless of your politics, everyone has to eat, and Milwaukee is only an hour and half train ride from Chicago. So here’s one Wisconsin friend group’s list of go-to places to make the most out of a trip to Milwaukee.

Best beach

Bradford Beach

Best brat

Milwaukee Brat House (or get a brat at the public market)

Best cheese curds

Lakefront Brewery

Best beer

Eagle Park

Best beer tour

Lakefront Brewery

Best activity

Boat ride or walk up the river from the Third Ward

Best hidden treasure

Boone & Crockett and the Milwaukee Public Library

Best nightlife

Camp Bar Third Ward

Best hip place

Il Cervo rooftop or Kimpton Hotel rooftop

Best museums

Milwaukee Art Museum

Best for music

Gibraltar MKE

Best supper club in or near

5 O’Clock Steakhouse

Best restaurant for steak

Carnevor

Best hidden gem restaurant

Bavette La Boucherie

Best local cool spot

The Lounge at Ardent

Best brunch

Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern