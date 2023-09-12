The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
The Watchdogs News Politics

PPP fraud found among Illinois state workers leaves investigator ‘disappointed but not surprised’

Illinois Executive Inspector General Susan Haling says 177 state employees appear to have defrauded the federal Paycheck Protection Program designed to help struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By  Frank Main
   
SHARE PPP fraud found among Illinois state workers leaves investigator ‘disappointed but not surprised’
Susan Haling, the state’s executive inspector general.

Susan Haling, the state’s executive inspector general.

Office of the Executive Inspector General

The watchdog for state agencies under Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s control says she’s “disappointed but not surprised” that her investigators have found at least 177 state employees who appear to have defrauded the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

“It’s especially disappointing that these individuals had full-time employment,” Susan Haling, the state’s executive inspector general, said Tuesday. “The program was designed to help people who were struggling and no longer had employment because of COVID.”

The 177 workers suspected of defrauding PPP — one of the federal government’s COVID-19 relief efforts — have been referred to the Illinois attorney general’s office for possible prosecution. None has been charged with any crime “as of yet,” according to Haling, who said her investigation is “far from being finished.”

Of those employees, 132 worked for the Illinois Department of Human Services, one of the state’s largest agencies,with more than 13,000 employees.

At one DHS facility, Ludeman Developmental Center in Park Forest, 20 employees were fired, 14 resigned, and three faced disciplinary action because of evidence they might have obtained PPP loans fraudulently, state officials said last month.

“Since IDHS was notified of staff involvement in PPP loan fraud at Ludeman Developmental Center, we have been working to hire more staff,” the agency said in a written statement on Aug. 2.

Haling said she couldn’t say how many of the 177 employees flagged in her investigation have been fired, resigned or now face internal discipline.

Her Office of Executive Inspector General has launched 438 investigations into possible PPP fraud and concluded 204.

The Paycheck Protection Program provided loans for struggling businesses to cover payroll and other expenses during the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the loans were forgiven, meaning they didn’t have to be repaid if the money was used as it was supposed to be used.

Haling’s office focused initially on loans of $20,000 or more. To qualify for a loan that size, a business generally would need to have had gross income of more than $100,000 the previous year.

Related

In Illinois and across the country, investigators have found that the program was rife with fraud. In the Chicago area, hundreds of employees of local and county agencies have been flagged by government investigators for possible fraud.

A top Chicago Public Schools official resigned after the school system’s inspector general found that she inflated her income to wrongfully increase the amount of her loan for a side business.

Related

Contributing: Lauren FitzPatrick

Next Up In The Watchdogs
VA argues for limiting veterans’ GI Bill benefits in case before Supreme Court
Former Ald. Helen Shiller’s granddaughter seeks OK to open weed shop in Westside Justice Center building
Bally’s landlord at Medinah Temple hits $20 million jackpot with temporary casino
Feds confirm they don’t intend to call Danny Solis in Burke trial, want FBI agents to share secret recordings instead
Feds tell Ed Burke’s lawyers they don’t plan to call Danny Solis at racketeering trial
Chicago Public Schools COO steps down amid PPP fraud finding by inspector general
The Latest
Screenshot_2023_09_12_at_9.31.40_AM.png
Obituaries
Finley C. Campbell, college professor who fought for racial unity, marched against Nazis in Marquette Park, dead at 88
Finley C. Campbell stood up to neo-Nazis in Chicago, was shot protesting the KKK in Mississippi and firmly believed that multiracial unity was the key to changing the world.
By Mitch Dudek
 
The Blackhawks expect strong attendance this season.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Another attendance bump expected thanks to ‘Bedard Effect’
The Hawks expect their average attendance — which was 17,167 last season — to marginally increase again this season, with at least five games sold out. Their marketing campaign will also focus on the fan base.
By Ben Pope
 
Sudafed and other common nasal decongestants are on display in a pharmacy. The FDA assembled its outside advisers to take another look at phenylephrine, which became the main drug in over-the-counter decongestants when medicines with an older ingredient — pseudoephedrine — were moved behind pharmacy counters.
Well
Popular nasal decongestant ingredient doesn’t relieve congestion, FDA advisers say
Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously on Tuesday against the effectiveness of the key drug phenylephrine found in popular versions of Sudafed, Dayquil and other medications stocked on store shelves.
By Matthew Perrone | AP Health Writer
 
Convention chair Minyon Moore speaks to members of the Democratic National Committee on Tuesday at the United Center.
Politics
Democratic National Convention organizers tell visiting Dems inclusion of city neighborhoods is a top priority
DNC interim executive director Kaitlin Fahey said involvement of the city’s diverse neighborhoods, a focal point in Chicago’s bid to land the convention, will continue to be a priority.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Rutgers v Michigan State
College Sports
Will Michigan State’s Mel Tucker survive this scandal? As usual, his defense is suspect
The former Bears defensive coordinator is suspended without pay after an investigation into claims of sexual harassment.
By Steve Greenberg
 