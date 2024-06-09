The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 8, 2024
Red Stars set NWSL attendance record at Wrigley Field

The Red Stars drew 35,083 on Saturday night, but they lost 2-1. Penelope Hawking scored their only goal in the 93rd minute.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A view of the pitch Saturday night at Wrigley Field, where the Red Stars faced Bay FC.

Chicago Red Stars

The Red Stars broke the NWSL attendance record with their historic match Saturday night at Wrigley Field against Bay FC, drawing an announced crowd of 35,083.

But their fans left disappointed as the Red Stars (5-6-1) dropped a 2-1 decision. Penelope Hawking scored the Red Stars’ goal in the 93rd minute. Bay FC (4-8-0) got goals from Kiki Pickett (25th minute) and Joelle Anderson (79th minute).

The previous NWSL attendance mark was held by Seattle Reign FC, which drew 34,130 on Oct. 15, 2023, for Megan Rapinoe’s final regular-season home match.

The Latest
Crime scene tape. Stock photo.
Crime
Person fatally shot in Woodlawn
The male suffered a gunshot wound to the chest about 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Belmont Stakes Horse Racing
Sports
Dornoch pulls off upset to win first Belmont Stakes run at Saratoga Race Course
Dornoch hugged the rail and held off Mindframe to win the Triple Crown finale at odds of 17-1. The horse co-owned by World Series champion Jayson Werth won the Belmont five weeks after a troubled trip led to a 10th-place finish in the Kentucky Derby.
By Associated Press
 
Gavin Sheets
White Sox
Gavin Sheets' grand slam boosts White Sox to 6-1 win over Red Sox
Paul DeJong also homered for the Sox, who have won two straight for the first time since May 14-15 against Washington.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Josefina Morales smiles for the camera while watching the Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade, which took place on West Division Street from North Campbell Avenue to North Sacramento Avenue, Saturday, June 8, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Entertainment and Culture
46th Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade shows the 'beauty of Chicago'
Hundreds cheered from the sidewalk of Division Street as the parade passed through Humboldt Park Saturday, many holding or even wearing different renditions of the nation’s flag.
By Violet Miller
 
LOOPSHOOTING-060924_1.jpg
Crime
2 shot inside Loop restaurant
About 12:20 a.m., two men, 31 and 40, were inside the restaurant in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue when someone fired into the restaurant and struck them both, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 