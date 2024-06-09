Red Stars set NWSL attendance record at Wrigley Field

The Red Stars broke the NWSL attendance record with their historic match Saturday night at Wrigley Field against Bay FC, drawing an announced crowd of 35,083.

But their fans left disappointed as the Red Stars (5-6-1) dropped a 2-1 decision. Penelope Hawking scored the Red Stars’ goal in the 93rd minute. Bay FC (4-8-0) got goals from Kiki Pickett (25th minute) and Joelle Anderson (79th minute).

The previous NWSL attendance mark was held by Seattle Reign FC, which drew 34,130 on Oct. 15, 2023, for Megan Rapinoe’s final regular-season home match.