Red Stars set NWSL attendance record at Wrigley Field

The Red Stars broke the NWSL attendance record with their historic match Saturday night at Wrigley Field against Bay FC, drawing an announced crowd of 35,083.
But their fans left disappointed as the Red Stars (5-6-1) dropped a 2-1 decision. Penelope Hawking scored the Red Stars’ goal in the 93rd minute. Bay FC (4-8-0) got goals from Kiki Pickett (25th minute) and Joelle Anderson (79th minute).
The previous NWSL attendance mark was held by Seattle Reign FC, which drew 34,130 on Oct. 15, 2023, for Megan Rapinoe’s final regular-season home match.
The Latest
The male suffered a gunshot wound to the chest about 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue.
Dornoch hugged the rail and held off Mindframe to win the Triple Crown finale at odds of 17-1. The horse co-owned by World Series champion Jayson Werth won the Belmont five weeks after a troubled trip led to a 10th-place finish in the Kentucky Derby.
Paul DeJong also homered for the Sox, who have won two straight for the first time since May 14-15 against Washington.
Hundreds cheered from the sidewalk of Division Street as the parade passed through Humboldt Park Saturday, many holding or even wearing different renditions of the nation’s flag.
About 12:20 a.m., two men, 31 and 40, were inside the restaurant in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue when someone fired into the restaurant and struck them both, Chicago police said.