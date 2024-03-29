The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 29, 2024
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather in Pilsen for Good Friday Via Crucis

The annual event, now in its 47th year, reenacts the events around Jesus’ crucifixion.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather in Pilsen for Good Friday Via Crucis
Jesus, played by Tony Diaz, is carried down from the cross during the 47th annual “Via Crucis: Living Way of the Cross,” a Lenten tradition that recounts the passion and death of Jesus Christ, in the Pilsen neighborhood, Friday, March 29, 2024.

Jesus, portrayed by Tony Diaz, is carried down from the cross during the 47th annual Pilsen Via Crucis: Living Way of the Cross on Good Friday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The 47th annual Pilsen Via Crucis: Living Way of the Cross brought hundreds to the neighborhood to celebrate Good Friday.

The tradition reenacts Jesus' crucifixion and the events surrounding it. The Pilsen Via Crucis, which has been a tradition since 1977, was the first in the Midwest and is the largest of its kind in the region, according to organizers.

The Last Supper reenactment started at 9 a.m. at Providence of God Church, 717 W. 18th St. The procession made its way down 18th Street to the site of the crucifixion reenactment at Harrison Park. Final prayer and reflection concluded the day at St. Pius Church, 1919 S. Ashland Ave.

Tony Diaz, wearing a white robe with fake blood spattered on it, portrayed this year's Jesus, while dozens of others took on roles in the display. This year, Bishop John Manz, one of the original founders of the Pilsen Via Crucis, was honored.

Jesus and the 12 apostles reenact the Last Supper.

Jesus, portrayed by Tony Diaz, and the 12 apostles reenact the Last Supper at Providence of God Church, 717 W. 18th St., which marked the beginning of the Pilsen Via Crucis: Living Way of the Cross on Good Friday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Jesus, played by Tony Diaz, is comforted by his mother during the 47th annual “Via Crucis: Living Way of the Cross in Pilsen.

Jesus, portrayed by Tony Diaz, is comforted by his mother during the 47th annual Pilsen Via Crucis: Living Way of the Cross on Good Friday. The Pilsen Via Crucis is a Lenten tradition that recounts the passion and death of Jesus Christ.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A woman in a shroud walks behind Jesus during the 47th annual Via Crucis.

A woman in a shroud walks behind Jesus during the procession.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Jesus, portrayed by Tony Diaz, carries the cross in the 47th annual Via Crucis.

Jesus, portrayed by Tony Diaz, carries the cross.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Jesus carries the cross during the 47th annual “Via Crucis: Living Way of the Cross,” a Lenten tradition that recounts the passion and death of Jesus Christ, in the Pilsen neighborhood, Friday, March 29, 2024.

Jesus carries the cross surrounded by Roman soldiers, who escorted Jesus all the way from when he was sentenced by Pontius Pilate to his crucifixion.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Jesus, played by Tony Diaz, is comforted by an angel as he falls for the first time during the 47th annual “Via Crucis: Living Way of the Cross,” a Lenten tradition that recounts the passion and death of Jesus Christ, in the Pilsen neighborhood, Friday, March 29, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

An angel comforts Jesus as he falls for the first time.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

People walk along as Jesus, played by Tony Diaz, walks with the cross during the 47th annual “Via Crucis: Living Way of the Cross,” a Lenten tradition that recounts the passion and death of Jesus Christ, in the Pilsen neighborhood, Friday, March 29, 2024.

The procession of the 47th annual Pilsen Via Crucis makes its way through the Pilsen neighborhood.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A roman guard keeps an eye on Jesus during the 47th annual “Via Crucis: Living Way of the Cross,” a Lenten tradition that recounts the passion and death of Jesus Christ, in the Pilsen neighborhood.

A Roman soldier keeps an eye on Jesus during the procession.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Children lead the procession during the 47th annual “Via Crucis: Living Way of the Cross,” a Lenten tradition that recounts the passion and death of Jesus Christ, in the Pilsen neighborhood, Friday, March 29, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Children lead the procession during the Pilsen Via Crucis.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Jesus, played by Tony Diaz, shouts in pain during the 47th annual “Via Crucis: Living Way of the Cross,” a Lenten tradition that recounts the passion and death of Jesus Christ, in the Pilsen neighborhood, Friday, March 29, 2024.

Jesus shouts in pain during the reenactment of the crucifixion.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Jesus, played by Tony Diaz, is laid onto a stretcher by roman guards during the 47th annual “Via Crucis: Living Way of the Cross,” a Lenten tradition that recounts the passion and death of Jesus Christ, in the Pilsen neighborhood, Friday, March 29, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Soldiers place Jesus onto a stretcher during the Pilsen Via Crucis.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Jesus, played by Tony Diaz, is carried away after his passing on the cross during the 47th annual “Via Crucis: Living Way of the Cross,” a Lenten tradition that recounts the passion and death of Jesus Christ, in the Pilsen neighborhood, Friday, March 29, 2024.

Jesus is carried away after his crucifixion and death.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Jesus is held by his mother during the 47th annual “Via Crucis: Living Way of the Cross,” a Lenten tradition that recounts the passion and death of Jesus Christ, in the Pilsen neighborhood, Friday, March 29, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Jesus is held by his mother after the crucifixion.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

