PHOTOS: Hundreds gather in Pilsen for Good Friday Via Crucis

The 47th annual Pilsen Via Crucis: Living Way of the Cross brought hundreds to the neighborhood to celebrate Good Friday.
The tradition reenacts Jesus' crucifixion and the events surrounding it. The Pilsen Via Crucis, which has been a tradition since 1977, was the first in the Midwest and is the largest of its kind in the region, according to organizers.
The Last Supper reenactment started at 9 a.m. at Providence of God Church, 717 W. 18th St. The procession made its way down 18th Street to the site of the crucifixion reenactment at Harrison Park. Final prayer and reflection concluded the day at St. Pius Church, 1919 S. Ashland Ave.
Tony Diaz, wearing a white robe with fake blood spattered on it, portrayed this year's Jesus, while dozens of others took on roles in the display. This year, Bishop John Manz, one of the original founders of the Pilsen Via Crucis, was honored.
