Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Mexico, Poland play to scoreless draw at World Cup

Saturday, Mexico faces Lionel Messi and Argentina, looking to rebound from their flop in the opener. Poland meets group-leader Saudi Arabia.

By  Anne M. Peterson | AP
Mexico’s goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa saves a penalty kick by Poland’s Robert Lewandowski.

Themba Hadebe/AP

DOHA, Qatar — Robert Lewandowski’s second-half penalty attempt was saved by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, leaving Poland to settle for a 0-0 draw Tuesday at the World Cup.

It was Lewandowski’s first penalty miss for the national team. Poland’s all-time leading scorer with 76 goals remains without a World Cup goal.

The Poland forward was awarded the penalty following a VAR review after Hector Moreno got hold of his shirt and pulled him down. Ochoa, playing in his fifth World Cup, came up yelling in celebration after his stop, sending the crowd into chants of “Memo!”

While Mexico dominated possession, Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny turned away all three of El Tri’s shots on goal.

The scoreless draw was good for Argentina, which was upset by Saudi Arabia 2-1 in an earlier Group C match. The Argentines, led by Lionel Messi, were widely considered to be the favorites to advance.

