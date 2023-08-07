The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 7, 2023
Soccer News Chicago

Chicago Red Stars goalie Alyssa Naeher on Sunday loss to Sweden: ‘We just lost the World Cup by a millimeter’

Alyssa Naeher, goalkeeper for the U.S. Women’s National Team and the Chicago Red Stars, lunged at the ball before it bounced off her gloves, then she punched it away. But it was ruled over the line. “I thought I had it,” Naeher said.

By  Dorothy Hernandez
 Updated  
SHARE Chicago Red Stars goalie Alyssa Naeher on Sunday loss to Sweden: ‘We just lost the World Cup by a millimeter’
United States’ Megan Rapinoe (third from left) hugs United States’ goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher at the end of the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and the United States in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday.

United States’ Megan Rapinoe (third from left) hugs United States’ goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher at the end of the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and the United States in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday.

Hamish Blair/AP

Alyssa Naeher, goalkeeper for the U.S. Women’s National Team and the Chicago Red Stars, did what she could in Sunday’s match against Sweden, diving to make a save during the penalty shootout and converting on her own kick to briefly give the U.S. a 4-3 lead.

But in the end it was a millimeter that made the difference. Forward Lina Hurtig converted to clinch the shootout 5-4 as Sweden ousted two-time reigning champion United States out of the World Cup in Round 16 after a scoreless draw in regulation and extra time.

Naeher lunged at the ball before it bounced off her gloves, then she punched it away. She thought she had saved Hurtig’s attempt, but it was ruled over the line by VAR.

“I thought I had it,” Naeher said, Fox News reported. “Unfortunately, it just slipped in. That’s a tough one.”

“We just lost the World Cup by a millimeter,” Naeher said.

Before the penalty kick that sealed the U.S. team’s fate, Naeher nailed her own penalty kick. It wasn’t enough for the Americans: Megan Rapinoe, Kelley O’Hara and Sophia Smith missed their respective attempts before Hurtig’s kick that sealed the Americans’ fate and early exit from the World Cup.

“I hurt for them,” Naeher said of that trio, Fox News reported. “It’s tough. They’ve trained for it, they prepare for it and unfortunately, those things happen. My heart hurts for them because I know how much they put into it.”

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Naeher said she was proud of her teammates.

United States’ goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher kicks the ball during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and the United States in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday.

United States’ goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher kicks the ball during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and the United States in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday.

Scott Barbour/AP

“I am proud of the fight of the team. We knew we hadn’t done our best in the group stage, and we wanted a complete team performance, and the team came out and played great.”

Despite the U.S. coming in as the two-time defending champions, the team’s play through three group-stage matches has been criticized with a scoreless draw against Portugal and a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands. While the team as a whole struggled during this year’s World Cup, Naeher recorded her seventh World Cup shutout after the 0-0 draw in regulation and extra time, according to U.S. Soccer. Naeher ranks third all-time in USWNT World Cup shutouts behind Hope Solo (10) and Briana Scurry (9).

Contributing: AP

Next Up In Sports
Titans’ Mike Vrabel hands head coaching duties to assistant for Bears game
White Sox add Brent Honeywell to roster, acquire Tyler Naquin in minor trade for cash
Dante Culbreath steps down after 13 seasons as Simeon football coach
From worst to ....? Bears’ defense anticipating giant leap in 2023
The latest muskies on southern Lake Michigan
Don’t buy into report that Evanston would benefit from rebuilt Northwestern stadium
The Latest
carbon dioxide pipelines, Midwest, environment
Columnists
Conservatives, environmentalists unite in Midwest CO2 pipeline fights
From Illinois to North Dakota, unlikely allies have joined to fight against several multi-state carbon dioxide pipelines proposed by huge agribusiness and fossil fuel companies.
By Ben Jealous
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker researchers University of Chicago quantum engineering laboratories
Technology
Quantum quarterbacks: Pritzker’s a ‘geek’ for computing science that Emanuel calls ‘cutting edge of the next generation’
Leaving the science to the experts, the governor and former Chicago mayor concentrate on bringing attention and funds to support the experimental field of quantum computing, which has the potential for faster development of vaccines and unhackable computers.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Director William Friedkin poses for photographers along the beach of Deauville at the 38th American Film Festival in Deauville, Normandy, France, Sunday Sept. 2, 2012.
Movies and TV
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of ‘The Exorcist,’ ‘The French Connection,’ dies at 87
Friedkin was born and raised in Chicago, and graduated from Senn High School.
By Associated Press
 
beaches_CST_052612_02.jpg
Lifestyles
QUIZ: Name that Chicago beach
Think you know the lakefront? Test your knowledge identifying various Windy City beaches by only looking at a photo.
By John Silver
 
Tou Thao speaks during his sentencing hearing in Hennepin County District Court on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Nation/World
Unrepentant ex-Minneapolis officer gets nearly 5 years in George Floyd’s killing
“I did not commit these crimes,” Tou Thao said in lengthy, sometimes rambling remarks at his sentencing hearing Monday.
By Steve Karnowski | AP
 