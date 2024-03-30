The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Frank Thomas lets F-bomb slip on White Sox pregame show

It’s the latest blunder to make the airwaves in Chicago sports media.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
The Big Hurt let out a big blurt.

White Sox Hall of Famer Frank Thomas let an F-bomb slip at the beginning of NBC Sports Chicago's pregame show Saturday for the Tigers-Sox game. It's the latest blunder to make the airwaves in Chicago sports media.

After host Chuck Garfien introduced the panel of Thomas, Ozzie Guillen and Gordon Beckham, Thomas pointed out he was wearing black, white and gray, the Sox' colors. Beckham remarked how good Thomas looked, to which Thomas said, "Yeah. I wish I still could [expletive] run."

Thomas immediately knew what he had done and sheepishly covered his mouth. Said Garfien: "We are off and running on this show."

The incident follows NBCSCH Bulls analyst Stacey King being duped by a parody X account that claimed former Bull Derrick Rose was retiring, as well as ESPN Bears reporter Courtney Cronin dropping an F-bomb on ESPN 1000 after hearing feedback in her headset.

