Baseball quiz: These players’ nicknames are in the spirit of the season

C’mon, even the grouchy have a love of Halloween. Kids dressed in costumes, looking cute, asking for candy as if it were manna from heaven. Now, I will admit, I’m a fan of treats, not tricks. Although, I do sometimes answer my front door by quickly swinging it open and banging on it once with the heel of my hand. Then I watch the kids react as they see fake blood dripping from my forehead. As I hold my forehead, I ask if I’m bleeding.

Speaking of reactions that are worth the cost of candy, I often sit outside my home with a basket of candy. Sometimes, a group of near-teenagers comes up shouting “Trick or Treat!” I then tell this group to choose one representative to pick a number between one and 10, and if he (usually a boy) gets the number, I will give the kids the entire basket. The kid can never get the answer because no matter what number is said, I respond “So close!” and tell them a number that’s one off the guess. They all get candy after that, so we’re all winners.

Enjoy this special edition of the quiz, and email me your favorite Halloween stories.

1. This guy is in the Hall of Fame after a major-league ­career that included 573 homers, including five league highs. His nickname was “Killer,” which qualifies him for our Halloween fun. Killer hit 72 homers against the White Sox, tied for the fourth-most all-time against the local nine. He never faced the Cubs. Who is this guy?

2. Let’s start by telling you that “The Monster” was the losing pitcher for the American League in the 1964 All-Star Game. He was the Reliever of the Year in 1962 and 1964 while pitching for the Red Sox. He was not so great when he pitched for the Cubs in 1967. In 1964, he struck out 181 batters, all in relief, a record he still holds. Who was this guy?

a. Dick Radatz

b. Lindy McDaniels

c. Don Mossi

d. Stuffy Monstero

3. Back in the day, ballplayers made nowhere near the salaries they make today. As a result, they had to take offseason jobs. That’s how “The Gravedigger” got his nickname. This third baseman played the majority of his career with the Pirates, but he spent his final two seasons with the Cubs. Who was this guy?

a. Don Hoak

b. Barry Karloff

c. Richie Hebner

d. Freddie Patek

4. Let’s talk about “The Mummy,” a relief pitcher for the Yankees and a few other teams in the 1960s. This pitcher was 6-4 and 192 pounds with deep-set eyes and a skeletal build. The great Jim Bouton described him by saying he could “pose as the illustration for an undertaker’s sign.” Who was this guy?

a. Billy Mumy

b. Jerry Mumphrey

c. Jim Coates

d. Luis Arroyo

5. This question should be a treat for you. What is the name of the pitcher credited with being the first to throw a curveball?

a. Dum-Dum Doherty

b. Candy Cummings

c. Milky Wayfair

d. Jelly Beaner

6. Which two stars were known as the “M&M Boys”?

a. Stan Musial and Marty Marion

b. Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle

c. Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris

d. Willie Mays and Willie McCovey

7. Imagine going through your professional career with the nickname “Creepy.” Well, that was the moniker given to the answer to this Halloween question: Which of these guys was known as “Creepy”?

a. Terry Crawley

b. Steve Bannon

c. Frank Crespi

d. Frank Crosetti

8. Here’s a Reese’s piece of trivia for you. As a player, this guy was Babe Ruth’s roommate. As a coach in Los Angeles, he was famous for hitting fungoes. Who was he?

a. Pee Wee Reese

b. Pokey Reese

c. Jimmie Reese

d. Rich Reese

9. Orange and black are the colors of Halloween. Orange and black are the primary colors of two MLB teams. Which two teams would be ideal to meet in the World Series on Halloween?

Hope you had a good time. I’ll be back next week with more questions and less candy.

