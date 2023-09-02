The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 2, 2023
Baseball quiz: Time won’t let me

Placing events on a timeline isn’t the Quizmaster’s forte. Help him learn which events came before or after.

By  Bill Chuck
   
The Cubs’ Milt Pappas delivers on Sept. 20, 1972, against the Expos at Wrigley Field. He earned his 200th career win that day.

Fred Jewell/AP

While there are many times that I feel older than infield dirt, the fact that I can’t place events on a timeline is not a sign of aging, just simply a skill I never have possessed. I can tell you that “Time Won’t Let Me” was sung by The Outsiders, but the fact that it was a hit in 1966, a year before Omar Vizquel was born, was something I had to look up.

A couple of weeks ago, the show “Billions” included the song “Do You Wanna Dance” by The Ramones. Which got me thinking of the original by Bobby Freeman, the Beach Boys’ surf version, Bette Midler’s sultry version, the countrified version by Johnny Rivers and the hippie version by The Mamas & the Papas. My head was spinning. I knew the songs and the artists, but the dates were beyond me.

So as you succeed on BEFORE OR AFTER II, Chicago’s favorite weekly game — a claim I’m just making up — remember that time won’t let me be good at my own quiz. Have fun and learn a lot on this quiz in which you have a 50-50 chance of getting every answer correct. Without further ado, let me ask the musical question, “Do you wanna dance?”

