“Faithful to our tradition,” Bears unveil orange alternate jersey for 2018

George McCaskey cracks open the first of his three binders, made by his own hand after trips to the Lake Forest College library and the bowels of the Pro Football Fame, and buoyed by a lifetime of institutional knowledge. Bronko Nagurski is on the cover, donning a 1936 white jersey with alternating blue and orange stripes on his shoulders and sleeves. He wears navy pants and navy-and-orange striped socks.

McCaskey turns the page of the three-ring binder he usually keeps on his office shelf. Over the last 14 years, the Bears chairman has compiled a history of the Bears’ uniforms, feeding a passion that started when he worked in the team’s equipment room in high school. The black and white newspaper clippings and new photos of old jerseys inside trace one of the most consistent, recognized uniform sets in all of sports.

In the rare occasion the Bears make uniform changes, they’re never taken lightly. And it’s always done at the ownership level.

Friday, the Bears released their orange jerseys, which will make a return to the field this season after a seven-year hiatus, and began selling them to fans on their web site. Except for the new manufacturer, Nike, they are almost identical to the jerseys worn from 2005-09 and again in 2011: an orange Pantone 1655 jersey with the distinctive number font they’ve used since 1949. On the left sleeve, the Bears’ George S. Halas tribute sits over recognizable stripes that echo Nagurski’s.

The Bears will pair the orange jersey with white pants and their typical navy helmet and facemask this year. They’ll wear them twice — in Week 6 at the Dolphins and Week 11 at home against the Vikings.

The Bears will also wear their “Monsters of the Midway” throwback once this year. It will remain the same as in years past, though the team might scrap the gray facemasks that accompany them.

The orange jersey is actually reminiscent of the past, too.

“That’s one thing I love about our orange jersey,” McCaskey said. “It’s a modern-day style, font. It has the ‘GSH’ monogram. But it’s also reminiscent of the time we were dominant.”

The Bears dominated the 1940s in any color, winning four championships.

They wore orange for the first time on Oct. 1, 1933, a win against the Boston Redskins. The team donned them 18 times between 1931 and 1946, per McCaskey’s records, and lost only four times.

The chairman opens his binder to a photocopy of a 1936 listing of NFL team colors. The Bears’ were orange and white.

The team revived the orange jerseys on Thanksgiving Day, 2004, wearing a 1946 throwback with blocky numbers against the Cowboys. Principal owner Virginia McCaskey wasn’t sold — she thought, her son said, that Bears fans should recognize their team immediately when they turned on the television.

The Bears’ 21-7 loss to the Cowboys seemed to banish the jerseys back into mothballs. George McCaskey and Bears head equipment manager Tony Medlin, though, imagined an orange alternate jersey that mimicked the Bears’ current sets. Convinced his mom would veto it, McCaskey had Medlin pitch her instead in the spring of 2005 — and she said yes.

“And then,” George McCaskey said, “we had success.”

Lovie Smith’s teams went 4-2 in the orange jerseys — Nathan Vasher, in 2005, returned a missed field goal 108 yards for, at the time, the longest play in NFL history — before switching to the throwback after the 2011 season.

“I think it’s a great look,” he said. “It reminds me of Lovie’s great defense — and Nathan Vasher.”

He envisioned bringing the orange jerseys back eventually, but thought the Bears could only switch from throwbacks to alternates in five-year increments. When commissioner Roger Goodell visited Halas Hall in March for a business summit, McCaskey asked for a waiver — only for the commissioner to tell him he wouldn’t need one. The NFL later declared that teams could wear both a throwback and an alternate. The Bears could start immediately, because their orange design was approved long ago.

McCaskey, who first announced the return to orange in March, had rebuffed more drastic changes in recent years. The Bears were asked to wear an orange jersey, orange pants and orange socks for the NFL’s now-defunct “Color Rush” games, but quickly declined.

“We just decided it was too much,” he said.

The last two years, they wore all navy instead. McCaskey said it was John Fox’s suggestion to also wear a navy jersey with navy pants in last year’s season opener against the Falcons. The coach said he liked the monochromatic look when he coached the Broncos.

McCaskey, though, doesn’t plan on the Bears wearing all navy this year, nor all-white on the road. The Bears have no plans to wear orange pants “any time soon,” either.

The jerseys, though, are another story. They sold well last decade, and probably will again. Fans figure to embrace a rare change in the team’s Sunday look.

“Selling it is part of it, giving people what they want is part of it, being faithful to our tradition is part of it. …” McCaskey said. “I think people really have an affinity for the orange jersey and are excited for it to come back.”