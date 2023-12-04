2024 NASCAR tickets go on-sale Dec. 6

Tickets for the 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race go on sale Dec. 6. The inaugural street race drew people from all 50 states and 15 countries around the globe.

NASCAR returns to Chicago July 6-7 after holding the first Cup series street race in the 75-year history of the sport in downtown Chicago.

NASCAR will offer entertainment options for fans with the Skyline, the Founders, the President’s and the Jose Cuervo Fountain Club. Each of the options provides a scenic view of the race track. Musical artists and full-length concerts will be announced at a later date.

The Street Race course is a 12-turn, 2.2-mile journey through some of the most historic buildings in the city. NASCAR offers two-day reserved tickets for $465, two-day general admission tickets starting at $269 and a GA+ ticket priced at $398.

This year, NASCAR is adding a youth pricing option. Kids under the age of 12 get free admission to Saturday’s events and will be charged $45 for Sunday’s events.

“This year marked the first-time in the 75-year history of our sport that the NASCAR Cup Series took to the city streets for a race, and we are thrilled to once again welcome fans back to the city of Chicago for this bucket-list event,” Chicago Street Race president Julie Giese said in a press release. “2024 will once again have something for everyone, with world-class racing action, A-list concert performances, and a breathtaking backdrop of the city skyline and Chicago lakefront.”

On Dec. 6, the Chicago Street Race Team will venture to the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois for the first of six hospital visits this holiday season.

The 2024 race will lead drivers through quintessential locations such as Chicago Michigan Avenue, Lake Shore Drive and Buckingham Fountain.

