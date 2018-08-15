Another strong start for Carlos Rodon carries White Sox past Tigers

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) ORG XMIT: MIPS103

DETROIT — Left-hander Carlos Rodon gathered himself nicely after a rocky third inning to record his seventh consecutive strong start, and Matt Davidson and Jose Abreu homered as the White Sox held on for a 6-5 victory over the Tigers Wednesday afternoon.

The result gave the Sox (44-76) their second series victory at Comerica Park since 2015.

Rodon allowed three runs in the third inning, but before and after that was on top of his game once again, walking one batter and striking out six while allowing five hits over eight innings of three-run ball. Three of those hits came in the third, when Rodon hit Jeimer Candelario on the foot with a pitch to load the bases after it appeared he had thrown a called third strike past him but did not get the call from umpire Jansen Visconti.

Rodon (4-3, 2.69 ERA), who had allowed two runs three times and no runs three times in his previous six starts, was equally strong in this one. He threw 105 pitches, 68 for strikes.

Abreu and Davidson drove in five of the Sox runs. Abreu went 3-for-5 with two singles. He has 21 homers and 73 RBI. Davidson was 3-for-4 with two RBI.

Yolmer Sanchez (3-for-5) had the Sox’ other RBI.

Jordan Zimmermann (5-5) took the loss for the Tigers, who scored two runs in the ninth against Sox relievers Jeanmar Gomez and Luis Avilan but left the tying and winning runs on base. Victor Reyes flied out to center to end the game.

Avilan was credited with his second save.