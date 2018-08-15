Avisail Garcia says he’ll get ‘cleanup’ on knee after season

DETROIT – Avisail Garcia’s encore season to an All-Star campaign in 2017 hasn’t been what he hoped for, in large part due to hamstring and knee problems that have limited the right fielder to playing in 59 of the White Sox’ first 120 games this year.

Garcia, 27, has navigated his way through sore legs but is not playing with the same “burst” in them, mainly because of a sore right knee. He said he expects to have an arthroscopic procedure done on the knee after the season.

“I have to get something done in the offseason,’’ Garcia said. “I know I have to get it cleaned up. Nothing major. We think the knee has caused the hamstring [issues]. It’s been a crazy year, but hopefully next year will be better.’’

In 58 games, Garcia is batting .244/.275/.471 with 13 homers and 27 RBI. He had one hit in his previous 22 at-bats entering the Sox game at the Tigers Wednesday.

Avisail Garcia celebrates scoring a run while playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 14, 2018 in Detroit. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“Just keep working, working,’’ he said. “I’ve missed some pitches, it happens. It’s not easy. You can’t lose confidence. You’re going to have bad days, bad weeks, a bad month.

At various times, both knees and hamstrings have been sore. A Grade 2 strain of the right hamstring put Garcia, coming off a season in which he batted .330, on the DL in April.

“It’s been tough because of my knees,” he said. “I have to work through it, even if I don’t feel 100 percent.

“It’s going to get better.’’

Leury close

Leury Garcia will likely come off the disabled list Friday when the Sox open a weekend series at home against the Royals.

“The last three days I’ve been running, shagging [fly balls] and taking ground balls and everything feels good,” Garcia said. “I’m pretty close.”

A star is born

Daniel Palka was a live guest on MLB Central Wednesday morning, and his quirky sense of humor had the show hosts, as well as his teammates watching in the clubhouse, buckling over at times with laughter.

When asked about being ranked second only to Giancarlo Stanton in exit velocity, Palka said, “I think the velocity reader must be off. I’m pretty sure I must be ahead of him.”

Palka also said he was a McDonalds’s All-American in basketball in 2010, a myth he once created as a gag.

“How do you look at this body and not see a basketball player?” he said.

Palka entered Wednesday’s game tied for first among AL rookies with 18 home runs, including three game-winners in the eighth inning or later. He has 11 homers since July 3.

This and that

Shortstop Tim Anderson was rested, getting a two-day break with the off day Thursday. Anderson had played in 116 of the Sox’ 119 games.