April winter storm puts damper on White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu’s parade

Saturday’s bizarre winter storm rained — and snowed — on Jose Abreu’s parade.

Before the White Sox’ game against the Tigers, Abreu was supposed to receive his Silver Slugger award in a pre-game ceremony at Guaranteed Rate Field. However, that didn’t happen.

April showers bring May flowers, but what does snow bring?

Postponed baseball games.

Saturday night’s Sox-Tigers game was postponed after the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Chicago area that was expected to stay in affect until at least 1 a.m. Sunday. That means Abreu will have to wait until later this summer to receive his hardware.

MLB rescheduled the game to be the first part of a doubleheader on July 3. First pitch for the makeup game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m., and the regularly scheduled contest will begin at 7:10 p.m.

Abreu said Friday that he was honored to receive the award, despite his struggles in 2018.

Last season, Abreu, who missed time in late August and September with a testicular torsion and also had an infection end his season prematurely, had a .265 batting average, 22 home runs, 78 RBI and a .798 OPS. Despite those numbers being career lows, Abreu still honored with the Silver Slugger award, which means a lot to him.

“[The award] is the payoff for all the hard work I put in,” Abreu said through a translator. “It also means a lot for this organization because I represent this organization this is the organization that gave me a chance to play in the majors. To make my mom’s dream come true and I wouldn’t be here without this organization.”

Abreu, who last season became the first Sox player to win an All-Star Game fan vote since Frank Thomas in 1996, has been a solid offensive force for the Sox since his rookie season in 2014, but he brings so much more value to the team than just being a consistent hitter.

“The question is what hasn’t he done?” reliever Nate Jones, the Sox’ current longest-tenured player, said of Abreu. “He’s a great leader, a great teammate, he works hard. Obviously he’s very determined and he wants to be good at his craft.”

Abreu’s veteran presence is invaluable to the Sox during their rebuild. Abreu, who is in the last season of his six-year, $68 million deal he signed during the 2013 offseason, hasn’t been shy about his desire to stay with the Sox, but he said he hasn’t had any discussion about his future with the team.

“I know we are all jus focused on the season,” said Abreu, who recently snapped out of his early season slump and is hitting .481 with two homers and 14 RBI in the last six games. “We’re just trying to win games. And probably at the end of the season, we’ll figure something out. I’ve been very open about my intentions and desires to stay with this team. I’d like to stay with this team until the end of my career. But we’ll see what happens.”

General manager Rick Hahn said the Sox have had internal discussion about Abreu’s future, though they likely wouldn’t do anything until after the season. Hahn doesn’t believe Abreu’s uncertain future with the club is a distraction.

“Jose knows how we feel about him and we know how he feels about us,” Hahn said. “There’s a time when the business side of this thing takes a little more focus than the playing side. We will wait until things are appropriate and deal with everything then in all probability.”