Bears vs. Cardinals live updates and highlights for Week 3

First quarter

Cardinals 7, Bears 0: A horrible first drive for the Bears’ defense. Arizona posted its longest play of the season, a 30-yarder to Christian Kirk, to get the drive going, then quickly followed it up with an even longer play. Ricky Seals-Jones got free to walk into the end zone untouched for a 35-yard touchdown. Don’t think that’s how anyone expected the Cardinals’ offense to start this game.

Bears 0, Cardinals 0: The Bears won the coin toss and deferred for the third straight game, so it’s pretty clear now what Matt Nagy’s preference is there. The Cardinals will open the game with possession while the Bears get the ball to start the second half.

Before the game

The first Sunday afternoon with Bears football of the 2018 season delivers a favorable matchup against the struggling Cardinals. It’s a chance for the Bears to move into first place in the NFC North for the first time since December 2013 after the Packers and Vikings each lost their Week 3 matchups.

Opportunity is knocking on the door or the Bears after their victory over the Seahawks on “Monday Night Football.” The defense appears to be a major strength behind the addition of Khalil Mack and the offense has shown signs of potential under Matt Nagy. If the team can get rolling on both sides of the ball, it could be one of the toughest in the NFL.

The Cardinals should serve up a chance for the Bears to play well based on their first two games of the season. They’re not only 0-2 this season but have been rocked by opponents, 58-6. No team scored fewer points through Week 2, and now they’re going up against Mack and the Bears. Unless Sam Bradford or David Johnson can pull a rabbit of his hat, it’s going to be a long afternoon for Arizona.

The inactives for the game don’t include any surprises. The Bears will be without cornerback Marcus Cooper, safety DeAndre Houston-Carson, linebacker Kylie Fitts and wide receiver Javon Wims, among others. The Cardinals won’t have starting offensive lineman Andre Smith or defensive tackle Olson Pierre.

How to watch Bears vs. Cardinals

Time: 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports Go