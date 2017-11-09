Bears coach: Struggling K Connor Barth trying to fix inconsistencies

Connor Barth went into the Bears’ bye week having missed two of his last four kicks and four of his last 10.

He came out of the bye week, somewhat surprisingly, with his job intact.

“It’s been a little up and down,” special teams coach Jeff Rodgers said Thursday. “Good start, right? The first kick of the season was good from (54 yards). He’s had some other good kicks and a game-winner, obviously.

“But a little bit inconsistent in some spots. And we just have to get back to being consistent as far as making kicks.”

Bears kicker Connor Barth reacts after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Ravens. (AP)

Rodgers and Barth have watched tape of his misses — three of which, including one at the end of the first half against the Saints, have come from between 40 and 49 yards — and found technical areas that need more consistency.

Still, Barth can’t afford to miss many more.

“I would say that most specialists that have been around as long as he has certainly know his swing, and knows how to correct himself better than anyone,” Rodgers said.