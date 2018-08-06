What Bears coaches are saying about their rookie standouts on offense

BOURBONNAIS — Here’s how the Bears’ offensive assistant coaches evaluated their rookies Monday when they spoke to the media for the first time during training camp:

• Anthony Miller must be patient. One of the team’s two second-round picks, Anthony Miller might be having the best camp of any Bears player. He’s been the most consistently excellent practice player, and his outgoing personality is even rubbing off on Allen Robinson, the Bears’ introverted No. 1 receiver.

Still, receivers coach Mike Furrey said, the trait Miller needs to learn is the toughest one to teach a rookie: patience.

“You’ve got (Miller) out here, who’s like a jackrabbit running around,” Furrey said. “I don’t even know where he’s going half the time. …

Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller tries to catch a ball during training camp last month. (AP)

“You’ve got to be patient. Understand the concepts. Understand the speed. Understand what you’re supposed to do. Understand why. The big picture of why we’re doing what we’re doing. That’s a struggle.”

The reason: rookies want to make an impression, so they cut their routes short to ensure they catch the ball.

“But you have to let it develop,” Furrey said. “And that’s the biggest thing right now with our guys.”

• James Daniels is making up for lost time. The Bears’ other second-round selection “missed a lot of fundamental work” when he sat out most of last week with a shoulder injury, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand said.

The Bears will have him play mostly center this week, Hiestand said. It’s the Iowa alum’s natural position. The Bears haven’t given up on the 20-year-old playing left guard, either; Hiestand bristled at the notion that putting him there to compete with Eric Kush was merely an experiment.

Daniels has “great features,” the coach said. His power comes from the strength in the upper part of his lower body. He can anchor well during pass-blocking but is still quick enough to run-block well.

Will it be enough to beat out Kush before the season starts? Hiestand likes what he sees in the veteran, who has started only five games since his career began in 2013.

“On a day-to-day basis, you learn what players are about, and he’s becoming a really reliable guy,” Hiestand said. “There’s nothing he can do. It’s just getting experience at it and working with the other guys and time. Time and work — that’s it.”

• Ryan Nall needs to improve. The Oregon State running back led the Bears with seven rushing attempts Thursday. Still, the unsigned free agent totaled only 13 yards.

His coach, Charles London, noticed.

“I’m looking for some growth this week,” London said. “He has improved running the ball. Really improved his pass protection, the understanding of NFL protection schemes, so I’ve been pleased with that.”

Nall could lead the Bears in carries again Thursday against the Bengals.

• Javon Wims surprised them. The seventh-round pick “struggled for a couple weeks,” Furrey said, before leading all wideouts Thursday with seven catches for 89 yards.

“He’s trying to learn how to play at this level,” Furrey said. “I think the game has helped him.”

In college, Furrey said, Wims didn’t get his body low enough when running routes because the 6-4, 215-pounder could overpower opponents.

“Here, you can’t,” Furrey said. “I think he’s learning how to play the game as a wideout, not just the guy that takes off and gets back-shoulder balls and ‘go’ balls. …

It’s all the little things that come with an NFL offense.

“It was a huge transition for him.”