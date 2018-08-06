Five signs of progress: Why Bears believe QB Mitch Trubisky is on right path

BOURBONNAIS – The seconds ticked off the play clock – 7, 6, 5, 4 … – but quarterback Mitch Trubisky didn’t flinch. He continued to shout new orders to his offense.

With one second left, center Cody Whithair snapped the ball. Trubisky then delivered a perfect pass to rookie receiver Anthony Miller, who was streaking down the middle of the field.

It was a big gain in a full team drill – a potential touchdown in a real game – that occurred during Trubisky’s best day thus far in training camp on Monday.

“I would just say it’s clicking,” Trubisky said. “I am feeling that anticipation. The offense is starting to slow down.”

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky practices during training camp. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

That said, here are five signs of Trubisky’s progress under coach Matt Nagy through the eyes of quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone, the only offensive holdover from John Fox’s staff.

Talking shop

There is an old video clip from Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s days with the Buccaneers, where he’s on former quarterback Chris Simms’ case for his inability to recite plays during practice.

“I’m making you nervous aren’t I?,”Gruden says.

“I just couldn’t spit it out,” Simms replies.

Trubisky isn’t experiencing that problem. Similar to Gruden’s offense, Nagy’s play calls can be complex and long. At times, the calls are as long as 16 words.

“There’s some plays that now when [Trubisky] hears the formation or right when the protection comes out — the first word of the play — he knows it,” Ragone said. “He doesn’t have to hear it again.

Ragone said Trubisky is starting to display “conviction and command.” Better yet, Trubisky is able to explain during their reviews why certain plays worked or why others didn’t.

“He’s giving back the right answers,” Ragone said. “He’s executing plays that are not just the 101 level, but the next level. Obviously, not everything is down, but he’s making those steady improvements.”

Response time

Trubisky played well on Sunday and Monday, but he also had moments of frustration. On Monday, he punted the ball after slipping on a run. A day earlier, he rolled the ball toward the sideline after a run play was stuffed.

But it’s what Trubisky did after those plays that resonated with Ragone.

In both instances, Trubisky responded by completing pinpoint throws to Miller down the field shortly thereafter.

“The big thing for him when we talk about this is live in the present,” Ragone said. “There’s nothing you can do about that last play. It might not even be your fault. That doesn’t matter.”

It’s partly why Trubisky’s interceptions earlier in camp were never viewed as a major problem. Trubisky not only was under orders to “test the waters” from Nagy, but his coaches wanted to see him respond to mistakes, too.

“The more he gets in those adverse situations, you want to see how quickly he responds,” Ragone said. “He’s done that the last couple of days.”

Fundamental fixes

Trubisky’s mechanics tended to go awry during games last season. It didn’t help that Trubisky lacked weapons or that Fox’s offensive approach was simplistic. But the Bears haven’t backed off on Trubisky’s work on them.

If anything, Nagy, being a former quarterback and QBs coach, has placed a greater emphasis on fundamentals.

Ragone suggested that Nagy’s offense and Trubisky’s understanding of it would help his fundamentals. The coach staff is tailoring everything to Trubisky’s strengths.

“In my opinion, your fundamentals tie in to understanding the rhythm of each play,” Ragone said. “So if you understand the rhythm of your drop, when you need to get to the top of your drop, when you need to hitch and when you need to move on, your fundamentals usually fall in place.

“When you’re too fast or too slow, you typically throw your fundamentals off. That’s because you don’t have a really great understanding of the rhythm of each play, and he’s starting to get that.”

Chemistry test

In recent practices, Trubisky has targeted receivers Bennie Fowler and Javon Wims as much as Miller, Allen Robinson and Kevin White.

Nagy continues to rotate in different receivers with Trubisky. Nagy’s goal is to see which receivers run what routes well, which can change because of certain concepts, formations and field position.

“Coach Nagy has done a great job of explaining to Mitchell the importance of understanding the timing of each player and working with them,” Ragone said.

Ragone said that you can “feel” the timing coming together. It’s become very evident with Miller and Robinson.

“There are some throws you’re like when he let it go, ‘Oooh,’ ” Ragone said. “But he understood that’s his guy, and his guy has made plays for him.”

Ragone said it goes back to Nagy’s desire for Trubisky to “test the waters.”

“You want to see what you can get away with in terms of, maybe I can fit that ball in there or [I’ll] see if my guy can make that play,” Ragone said. “You don’t want to try that in the game the first time. You want to see it in practice.”

Following Trubisky

After completing a long throw to Robinson on Monday, Trubisky saw that rookie outside linebacker Kylie Fitts was in some discomfort on the ground after his rush failed.

Before moving on to the next play, Trubisky checked on Fitts, who was his opposition during that play but still his teammate.

“There’s a huge difference from training camp a year ago to now,” Ragone said. “He was the third-string quarterback the year before, and it wasn’t his team yet. Here it’s unequivocal. It’s obviously his football team.”

Ragone called camp “a whole different animal” for Trubisky.

“He’s taken leadership in terms of understanding the guys around him go by his example, and it means something to him,” Ragone said. “He’s way different.”

