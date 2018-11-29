Bears coordinator Mark Helfrich: I’m not involved in college searches

Offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, who is spending his first season above the college ranks, said Thursday he’s not involved in any collegiate coaching searches.

From 2013-16, Helfrich coached Oregon to a 37-16 record. His Ducks played in, and lost, in the national title game after the 2014 season.

Asked if he had any desire to coach in college again, Helfrich was vague.

“I think all those things are just rabbit holes to dive down,” he said. “It’s a great byproduct of being on a good team. The same could be said of a lot of different guys. I know that this is the place we are at, and there’s no good answer for that that serves anybody — other than, I’m extremely lucky to be here and very excited to get after the Giants.”