Offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, who is spending his first season above the college ranks, said Thursday he’s not involved in any collegiate coaching searches.

From 2013-16, Helfrich coached Oregon to a 37-16 record. His Ducks played in, and lost, in the national title game after the 2014 season.

Asked if he had any desire to coach in college again, Helfrich was vague.

I think all those things are just rabbit holes to dive down,” he said. “It’s a great byproduct of being on a good team. The same could be said of a lot of different guys. I know that this is the place we are at, and there’s no good answer for that that serves anybody — other than, I’m extremely lucky to be here and very excited to get after the Giants.”