Bears cut WR Deonte Thompson, promote Tanner Gentry

The Bears released Deonte Thompson, who had returned kicks and played receiver since 2015, on Wednesday, making room for undrafted free agent Tanner Gentry.

Thompson played 28 games with the Bears, the most of the three franchises for which he’s played. He caught 35 passes for 455 yards and three touchdowns. He served as the Bears’ primary kick returner, taking back 60 balls for 1,442 yards. He returned a missed field goal for a 109-yard touchdown in the Bears’ second preseason game this year.

The Bears also signed linebacker Carl Bradford and wideout Darreus Rogers to the practice squad.

Bradford, an Arizona State alum, was released by the Bills last month and has played for the 49ers and Packers. Rogers, from USC, was with the Seahawks during the offseason.