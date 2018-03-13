Bears plan to sign K Cody Parkey

Cody Parkey, the free agent kicker, plans to sign with the Bears on Wednesday, sources confirmed, although contract details were still being finalized Tuesday.

Parkey worked with new Bears special teams coach Chris Tabor as a member of the Browns. He made 21-of-23 attempts last season in his only year in Miami. The 26-year-old Auburn alum spent his first two seasons with the Eagles before joining the Browns.

He’ll be the latest kicker to try to fill Robbie Gould’s shoes. The Bears cut their all-time leading scorer on the eve of the 2016 season in favor of Connor Barth. The Bears cut Barth last season and replaced him with Cairo Santos, who lasted one full game before injuring himself in warmups against the 49ers. Mike Nugent finished the season as the Bears’ kicker.

The Bears entered the legal tampering period with no sitting specialists slated to return to the team in 2018.