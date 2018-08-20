Bears hopeful, but still waiting to see severity of Adam Shaheen’s ankle injury

The Bears remained hopeful that tight end Adam Shaheen will be ready for the regular-season opener against the Packers after Shaheen suffered a severe-looking right ankle injury in Saturday night’s preseason game against the Broncos in Denver.

Coach Matt Nagy called the injury a sprained ankle. Shaheen was undergoing tests on the ankle at the same time coach Matt Nagy was speaking to the media Monday at Halas Hall. He was hoping to get test results later Monday.

“We’re not sure yet exactly [whether he’ll be ready for Week 1]. We’re hoping,” Nagy said.

Elsewhere on the injury front, defensive end Akiem Hicks is “day-to-day” with knee soreness. Hicks did not play Saturday against the Broncos, which Nagy said was a precautionary measure.

Bears tight end Adam Shaheen (87, against the Bengals last week) suffered a sprained ankle against the Broncos on Saturday night. | Frank Victores/AP photo

“Just a nag,” Nagy said. “We’ll just keep an eye on it and stay precautionary with it.”

Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (foot) and cornerback Prince Amukamara (groin) also did not play against the Broncos. “We feel very confident about them being ready for Week 1,” Nagy said.

Hall suspended

Safety Deiondre Hall was suspended for the season-opener against the Packers for violating the NFL’s policy on substance abuse, the Bears announced Monday.

Hall, a fourth-round draft pick in 2016, will be able to practice and play in the final two preseason games, but will be suspended the week of the season opener. Hall’s roster spot already is precarious, with Deon Bush and DeAndre Houston-Carson having strong preseasons.

Vernon Hills Bears

The Bears will practice Wednesday night at Vernon Hills High School. It’s their third consecutive season conducting one practice in front of fans at a local high school. They held a practice at Warren in 2016 and Prospect last year.

“It’s good for the community, it’s good for the players to just get them out there and change it up a little bit,” Nagy said. “It’ll be good for all of us.”

The Boxer

Defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris, who has 3.5 sacks after getting 1.5 against the Broncos on Saturday night, credited workouts with former Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith, strength training and boxing workouts for his improved pass rush.

Boxing? “To help my hand speed,” said Robertson-Harris, who had two sacks in 12 games on defense last season.

The extra work seems to be paying off. Robertson-Harris is battling former third-round draft pick Jonathan Bullard for the starting defensive end spot opposite Hicks.

“I definitely feel more comfortable than I did a year ago,” said Robertson-Harris, who did not play during his rookie season (2016) because of an illness. “That I played a whole year in this defense, I know what I’m doing. Just working on technique stuff to be in the best position to make plays.”