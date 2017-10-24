Bears mailbag: Trubisky vs. Tebow? Adrian Amos a keeper? Trade for WR?

The Sun-Times’ experts can answer your Bears questions all week on Twitter. Here’s a sampling of queries sent to @PatrickFinley, who responds with more than 140 characters:

What do you think the odds of the Bears throwing Demps back at SS once he's healthy? Amos has been lights out, but Demps has money owed. — Patrick Bousky (@patrickbousky) October 23, 2017

Adrian Amos is playing much better than Quintin Demps did before he broke his left forearm in the Bears’ win against the Steelers and was placed on injured reserve. In fact, Pro Football Focus gave Demps the worst grade of any Bears’ starter through the first three games.

Bears safety Adrian Amos warms up Sunday. (AP)

Demps’ salary isn’t as onerous as you think. While the 32-year-old signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal in March, the Bears can let him walk this offseason after paying him only $4.9 million. Even though Amos has one more year on his rookie deal, he seems much more a part of the Bears’ future than Demps.

Any chance for Martavis Bryant to end up in a Bear uniform before the trade deadline? — Jeremy JD Dorsey (@JeremyJDDorsey) October 23, 2017

Short answer: no. But there’s a lot to unpack here. Bryant wants out of Pittsburgh, where he’s showed flashes of excellence since being a fourth-round pick; Bears cornerback Marcus Cooper said earlier this year he considers he and the great Antonio Brown “both No. 1s.”

The Bears are desperate for wide receiver talent; they might have the worst unit in the league. Still, they must consider two factors. One, the Bears stress a harmonious locker room, and any player that has been suspended twice — including for the entire season last year because of repeated drug violations — before talking his way out of town disrupts that. Secondly, are the Bears so desperate to win this year that they should consider parting with a future pick for him?

Bryant is under contract through 2018, but he’s a headache. Is he the difference between the Bears reaching the playoffs and not? The only way to consider the trade is if you think he is.

Any chance to get a real WR this season? Is there a growing fear Fox is trying to turn Trubisky into Tebow?#bears — Jason Squires (@BarberSquires) October 24, 2017

Let’s talk Tebow first. “I’m not comparing them as players,” Fox said Monday.

He’s right — there’s no comparison. Trubisky is miles ahead of Tebow in terms of talent. It’s not like Fox loved the Tebow experience, either — he inherited him in 2011 and replaced him as a starter after the season.

As for receivers: I’m sure Ryan Pace is looking before the Oct. 31 trade deadline. But I don’t know how many difference-makers will be available, much less at a palatable price.

Is there a rift between Fox and Loggains?? — Richard (@BeardownQB) October 24, 2017

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains would rather throw more, but that doesn’t qualify as a rift.

So, are we heading for a Bear occurrence? John Fox limits Trubisky, wins 8 games and comes back next year and Mitch still needs more starts? — Alan Thompson (@news2alan) October 24, 2017

Are you complaining about, in theory, the Bears going 8-8 after a 3-13 season? I wouldn’t. I’ll quibble about the Trubisky arc — his growing period won’t end just because his rookie year does, regardless of how often he throws this year. Ben Roethlisberger told us earlier this year it takes two-to-three years before a quarterback has the experience to handle NFL defenses.

Would the 2017 Kyle Fuller be the one administering the pile-driver on Marty Bennett as opposed to receiving? — ryan (@ryanwanders) October 24, 2017

Ha. The look Fuller gave Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday tells me he wouldn’t be on the receiving end this time.