Matt Nagy: I don’t condone Bears WRs fighting, but ‘natural to protect your guy’

Matt Nagy sat on the team charter and talked to Anthony Miller and Josh Bellamy hours after they were ejected Sunday for defending quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Nagy wouldn’t say if they’ll face any internal discipline, but the receivers figure to be fined by the NFL later this week.

Both receivers were tossed for fighting after 49ers Marcell Harris hit the sliding quarterback in front of the Bears’ bench. Monday, the Bears coach walked the line between approving of the fight and understanding the players’ motivations.

“I tough deal there, because … everybody here is competitors and your natural instincts come out to protect somebody,” Nagy said. “So I’m not condoning what they did. You’ve got to play within the rules and you want to make sure you’re not doing anything to hurt yourself or hurt others or do anything to hurt the league and how it looks. They know that.”

Receivers Anthony Miller and Josh Bellamy run off the field after being ejected Sunday. | Robert Reiners/Getty Images

The Bears coach acknowledged that the hit rubbed the Bears the wrong way, given that Trubisky was forced to miss two games with a shoulder injury after the Vikings’ Harrison Smith hit him while he slid.

“It’s a violent game,” Nagy said. “And when you see your boy, teammate, friend or family member getting hit like that, especially weeks ago when something similar happened like that, it’s natural … I don’t care what anybody says, it’s natural to protect your guy, and that’s what they did.”