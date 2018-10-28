Mitch Trubisky dresses as Mike Ditka before Bears’ game vs. Jets

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky didn’t wear his usual custom suit into Soldier Field on Sunday morning.

Rather, with a sweater vest, tie and glasses, he did his best impression of Mike Ditka.

It’s unclear if Trubisky was inspired by Halloween, or the fact the Bears are wearing their “Monsters of the Midway” throwback uniforms.

Ditka, who played from the Bears from 1961-66 and coached them from 1982-92, turned 79 last week.