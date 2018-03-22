Bears know all about Notre Dame G Quenton Nelson, but their silence ‘surprising’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Maybe the Bears think Quenton Nelson will be long gone by the time they pick eighth in next month’s draft. Or perhaps they know all they need to know about Notre Dame’s exacting, vicious guard, having signed away his college offensive line coach, Harry Hiestand, days after Matt Nagy took over the team.

Either way, Nelson said Thursday, it’s been quiet. He said he didn’t meet with the Bears at the NFL Scouting Combine and doesn’t have a meeting scheduled at Halas Hall.

“It might be a little surprising,” he said Thursday after finishing drills at Notre Dame’s on-campus pro day. “Coach Hiestand, he’s known me since I was an immature freshman that wasn’t good at football, until now being a lot more mature and responsible and doing the right thing and a good football player. He knows everything about me.”

It’s certainly enough for the Bears, who sent assistant scouting director Jeff Shiver and others across the state line Thursday, to be intrigued. General manager Ryan Pace’s first first-round draft picks have boasted otherworldly athleticism at premium positions — wide receiver, outside linebacker and quarterback — but it’s notable they still have a starting guard vacancy.

Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson runs a drill at the NFL Scouting Combine. (AP)

Nelson, for one, wants to play for Hiestand again.

“That’s the reason I came to Notre Dame, and that’s because of him and the guys we have in the locker room and the O-line,” he said. “It’s been amazing to be coached by him as a football player, as a man and also as a student here at Notre Dame. He’s always pushed me to be the best at everything I’ve done and I couldn’t be any more thankful and grateful for him.”

Teams historically have been hesitant to draft interior linemen that high, investing instead in tackles, who traditionally line up against a team’s best pass rusher. But the 6-5, 329-pounder might be the surest thing in this year’s draft — a guard who’s been compared to Steve Hutchison, a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist this year. He met with Colts GM Chris Ballard, who holds the sixth pick, after Thursday’s workout, and recently had dinner with the Giants, who pick second.

Landing at either spot would be historic. Since the Jets drafted Dave Cadigan eighth 30 years ago, two players taken in the top eight played guard exclusively throughout their careers: Brandon Scherff, who the Redskins first tried at tackle in preseason practices after picking him fifth three years ago, and Jonathan Cooper, who the Cardinals took seventh in 2013. Cooper has played for three different teams in his four seasons.

“Honestly, I don’t know if he even cares too much about it,” Notre Dame tackle Mike McGlinchey, himself a first-round candidate, said of Nelson’s chance at history. “I think he really cares about being the best football he can be, and wherever that gets him picked is where it gets him picked.

“He probably knows he’s going to be taken off the board pretty quickly … but in terms of history, he’s not worried about that.”

Said Irish running back Josh Adams: “It won’t be his first time breaking records. He’s being doing it since he was here.”

More than 100 curious onlookers stood in a circle that stretched across the width of the indoor football field inside the Loftus Sports Center complex, eager to see Nelson perform alongside McGlinchey. Wearing shoes the color of his campus’ golden dome, Nelson was as advertised, showing the violence he’s displayed on 36 starts worth of game film, and picking up new drills quickly.

The New Jersey native is big enough to play tackle, but only one team has asked him to do so — the Bengals, who have since traded down to No. 21.

He’ll be selected as a guard, then. The only question is when.

“That’s up to the GMs and owners to decide,” he said.

