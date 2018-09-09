Bears vs. Packers live updates, highlights and more

The start of another Bears season is always an exciting proposition. No losses! No injuries! No freezing cold weather! It’s the time when optimism reigns and dreams remain uncrushed by reality.

But on this Sunday night in particular, things are sizing up to be especially interesting.

The Bears aren’t just starting a new season – they’re starting a new season facing the rival Packers at Lambeau Field on national television.

And after an offseason that included the hiring of coach Matt Nagy, the drafting of a talented class led by Roquan Smith and the stunning trade for pass rushing extraordinaire Khalil Mack, these aren’t the same Bears fans were treated to the past few years. These Bears have been remade in the vision of GM Ryan Pace, and now they’re eyeing the top of the NFC North.

There’s a buzz around this team that wasn’t there in the waning days of the John Fox era, the byproduct of all that summer activity. A defense that was already talented hopes to take it to another level with Mack and Smith. An offense designed by Nagy around Mitch Trubisky could allow the second-year QB to blossom.

Turning that buzz into results on the field may be the more difficult task, however. Four of our five experts pick the Packers to win Sunday night. All of them project the Bears to finish 8-8 or 9-7. That’s a significant upgrade from last season’s 5-11 finish, but it’s unlikely to be enough to end the postseason drought. For Nagy and company to do that, they’ll have to surpass even the raised expectations around them.

That effort will start Sunday night with a marquee matchup on the road against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Stay tuned to this post all night for score updates, highlights and analysis from the Sun-Times.

How to watch Bears vs. Packers

Kickoff time: 7:20 p.m. CT

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports Live