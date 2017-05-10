Bears prepare for both Vikings QBs; Sam Bradford returns to practice

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford practiced for the first time since Sept. 21 on Thursday, increasing the odds he’ll start Monday night against the Bears.

Bradford hurt his left knee in the opener but doesn’t have structural damage. He was limited Thursday.

“We’ve been basically three weeks without him now,” Zimmer said via phone before Thursday’s practice. “He played great in the first ball game. He’s getting better every day, so we’ll just kind of have to wait and see.”

Bears coach John Fox said preparing for two quarterbacks is always a challenge. Fox’s Bears faced Bradford twice last year. Case Keenum is 1-2 since taking over the starting job, but has completed 61-of-100 passes for 755 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford hasn't played since Week 1. (AP)

Bradford was a star in Week 1, completing 27-of-32 passes for 346 yards, three touchdowns and a 143.0 passer rating in a 29-19 win against the Saints. He hasn’t played since.

”One’s a little bit more mobile than the other,” Fox said of Keenum. “But they both spin it, they both have experience and they’ve both had success in their first four games.”

Safety Eddie Jackson last prepared for two quarterbacks in college.

“It’s always difficult because you’re going to have some unscouted looks you’re not going over in practice,” he said. “We have to go out there and play our football, and everything will be all right.”