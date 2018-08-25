Bears’ back-up QB Chase Daniel in mid-preseason form in victory over Chiefs

Mitch Trubisky is an x-factor heading into the regular season. But — for what it’s worth — Chase Daniel looks ready to go.

Taking advantage of coach Matt Nagy’s decision to sit his starters, the career-long back-up was in his element in the Bears’ preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at Soldier Field. In his 28th preseason game of his 10-year NFL career, Daniel played like he had been here before — leading the Bears to touchdowns on their first three drives en route to a 27-20 victory.

Playing the first half before giving way to third-stringer Tyler Bray, Daniel completed 15-of-18 passes for 198 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for a career-best 149.5 passer rating — mostly against first-team defenders.

“I thought the play calls were great,” Daniel said. “We always script our first 15 plays and when [Nagy] told us about it [Friday] in our meeting, I felt really confident about it. Ball out quick, run game, slice ‘em and dice ‘em a little bit, try to cut them. It was a confidence builder for sure.”

Bears quarterback Chase Daniel completed 15-of-18 passes for 198 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for a 149.5 passer rating in a 27-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at Soldier Field. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

Daniel threw touchdown passes of 29 yards to Kevin White and seven yards to rookie Javon Wims.

“So proud of Chase,” Nagy said. “H’s put in a lot of work over a lot of years and that’s one of the reasons he’s here — not only what he does on the field, but what he does with [Trubisky] and with Tyler [Bray]. These guys have a hell of a room going on right now.”