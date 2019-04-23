Former Bears K Robbie Gould requests a trade from 49ers

Former Bears kicker Robbie Gould has requested a trade from the 49ers, a source confirmed, as the two struggle to come to terms on a contract extension.

The team issued Gould the franchise tag in February, making him the highest-paid kicker in the league — for one season. The two sides have yet to negotiate a long-term deal to take the place of the one-year franchise tag. Gould did not attend voluntary workouts, and is kicking in Chicago. If Gould returns to the 49ers at all, he could hold out until the season opener. He won’t negotiate a new deal.

ESPN first reported Gould’s decision.

His former employer, of course, needs a kicker. The Bears have three under contract, but none have even kicked in an NFL preseason.

Gould has never been shy about his love for Chicago, where his family remained even after he started playing for the 49ers.

Tuesday, general manager Ryan Pace laid out what the team will consider when weighing whether to use one of their five draft picks on a college kicker.

“There are so many factors to weigh with that — it could be where they played, the conditions they played in, the pressure kicks they made, the pressure kicks they didn’t,” he said. “All those things are factored in. And so, for us, and I’ve said this all along really since the offseason started, it’s let’s increase our competition there — as you know, we have three on the roster currently. Doesn’t mean we can’t add to that still going forward — and creating as many pressure situations here as we can — and just let the dust settle where it may.”