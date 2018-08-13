With contract imminent, it’s time for Roquan Smith to be great for Bears

When defensive coordinator Vic Fangio last met the media on July 31 in Bourbonnais, there was a challenge issued among his cryptic answers about the extended absence of rookie linebacker Roquan Smith.

“I’m always concerned about everything,” Fangio said then. “But great ones adjust. We’ll adjust.”

At last, Smith will get to show just how great he is. And he has to after his 29-day contract impasse with the Bears.

The Bears announced Monday night that Smith will meet the media Tuesday following an abbreviated practice at Halas Hall. The entire team will then depart for Denver for their joint practices against the Broncos on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Bears drafted linebacker Roquan Smith with the ninth overall pick this year. | Tom Pennington/Getty Images

As the Bears packed up and left Bourbonnais, it became apparent that their impasse with Smith was nearing its conclusion. There were intermittent breaks in their dialogue with Smith’s camp, led by Creative Artists Agency’s Brian Ayrault, but there was never a lengthy breakdown in their communication.

Did the Bears make concessions on the contract language? Sure. That’s part of negotiations, and they were dealing with an agent with a reputation of playing hardball at all costs.

Did Smith want to return? His anxiousness, of course, was a factor. It had to be for his representation. Smith remained in Athens, Georgia during his contract dispute, and Georgia practiced for the first time on Aug. 3. Enough was enough already; it was time to leave his college town.

The language details matter plenty in Smith’s contract, which, according to the rookie wage scale, will pay him approximately $18 million guaranteed, including $11 million in bonuses.

But debating who the winners and losers are in the dispute won’t matter much in the long run just as long as Smith turns out to be the winner the Bears believe they drafted.

The Bears were roundly praised for their selection of Smith in April. It was said that he would immediately upgrade a solid defense that was short on true difference-makers. With his sideline-to-sideline speed, tackling ability, instincts and come-get-some demeanor, Smith would be the difference between good and great.

It’s on Smith to prove that now.

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski won’t go down without a fight. He’s earned the right to be in the middle of Fangio’s defense after strong performances in Bourbonnais. Smith, though, has as much time to win the starting job as Kwiatkoski has to lose it.

Smith’s 29-day impasse is two days shy of Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa’s dispute from two years ago. Smith and Bosa have the same agents, but their timelines are significantly different.

Bosa finally signed on Aug. 29, 2016, three days before the Chargers’ final preseason game that year. Smith has been afforded more time because the Bears played in this year’s Hall of Fame game.

The Bears have three exhibition games remaining, though it’s arguably not in the Bears’ or Smith’s best interests to allow him to play against Broncos on Saturday, given that he’s missed ample practice time.

That said, Smith has nearly a full calendar month to prepare himself for the Bears’ season-opener against the Packers and to beat out Kwiatkoski.

Smith will need all the time that he can get, too. He’s not an end like Bosa, but an inside linebacker in the middle of a complex defense run by Fangio, who will make him earn every snap that he gets.

Fangio always was going to take that approach with Smith, too. Smith didn’t play much with starters during organized team activities, and now he’s behind in reps and conditioning.

Smith’s work on his own isn’t on the same level as what Kwiatkoski, Danny Trevathan and other inside linebackers experienced with Fangio and their position coach Glenn Pires in Bourbonnais.

But if Smith’s as good as the Bears believe he is, he should be able make up it. And really, he must.

“I think he has the potential to be a good player, a really good player,” Fangio said.

It’s finally time for Smith to prove it.