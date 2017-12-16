Developmental daze: Mitch Trubisky made mistakes that need to happen

DETROIT – If this season truly was about the development of rookie Mitch Trubisky, he would have had the type of performance he did Saturday against the Lions weeks ago.

Instead, Trubisky’s three-interception showing in a 20-10 loss at Ford Field served as another reminder that he still is, in fact, a rookie.

Trubisky didn’t turn the proverbial corner last week during the Bears’ drubbing of the Bengals. He still is a student in driver’s ed — one who won’t get his license until next year under a new coach.

“Everyone throws picks, but it’s how you respond to it,” said Trubisky, who completed 31 of 46 passes for 314 yards, a touchdown, three interceptions and a 66.8 passer rating.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky struggled against the Lions. (AP)

“It’s just never giving up, [a] next-play mentality. It’s just always believing you can make the next throw.”

In the long run, Trubisky should benefit from what transpired in Detroit. He made some big-time throws in a loud building, which included his 22-yarder to receiver Markus Wheaton with pressure in his face.

But Trubisky’s mistakes matter more. They needed to happen at some point because that’s what rookie quarterbacks do in the NFL.

Defenses should be confusing; throws should sail on you at times; and you shouldn’t be in sync with your receivers on every play.

It’s all supposed to happen. If Trubisky is going to play, he needs to fail to grow. It’s what Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford experienced while throwing 20 interceptions in 10 games in his first season.

The problem is that Fox tried to prevent it all in the early going with a conservative approach to Trubisky’s development. He tried to win despite him, installing game plans that limited risks at all costs.

Fox arguably would have been better off allowing Trubisky to fail in every way imaginable because the Bears would be better for it in the future. Instead, it’s Fox’s future with the team that’s now in doubt.

After the game, Lions cornerback Darius Slay, who made two interceptions, said on NBC’s broadcast that Trubisky “stared down a lot of things.”

Slays’s first interception was an overthrown pass to receiver Kendall Wright down the sideline early in the third quarter. The second was the result of a miscommunication between Trubisky and tight end Daniel Brown, who cut off his route on the Bears’ final play.

“I don’t think I was [staring down receivers],” Trubisky said. “I was more looking guys off or trying to see what they were doing. They play coverage with their eyes on me the whole time, so it probably looks like I’m staring at them. I’m just trying to move guys and find my receivers open.”

That said, Trubisky already knows he won’t like replaying safety Quandre Diggs’ interception in the fourth quarter. He picked off Trubisky in the end zone, ending a productive 10-play drive down to the Lions’ 5.

“I just lost him in my vision,” said Trubisky, who thought he had receiver Dontrelle Inman in single coverage. “I just got to throw the ball away so we could get a field goal and not force it.”

In the end, it’s a mistake to learn from. He needs them. And as strange as it sounds, the Bears need them.