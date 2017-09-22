Big Ben’s advice to Bears QB Mitch Trubisky: Take control of career

Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky relished the time he spent working out with Ben Roethlisberger before the NFL draft, and not just because he grew up watching the fellow Ohioan dominate as the Steelers quarterback.

“One of the big pieces of advice he gave me was, really, take control of your career,” Trubisky said Friday. “And I think that’s kind of how he instills how he carries himself in the locker room, on the practice field, at the line of scrimmage. The play is going to go how he wants it, and that’s really how I want my career to go. Just exactly what you dream of and take control and get everyone to buy into the same plan.

“I think that’s how you create a winning culture — really taking control, really taking ownership, and hopefully that trickles down through the rest of the team.”

Trubisky won’t be able to own the Bears’ locker room until he plays, of course. And that could come sooner rather than later if Mike Glennon struggles again Sunday against the Steelers.

Trubisky defended Glennon — “Mike’s our guy,” he said — and said he has been able to learn while watching his up-and-down season.

“He’s very level-headed,” Trubisky said. “He doesn’t get frustrated. He owns up to his mistakes and he just continues to do his job. I think the guys respond around him. You just learn from that and how to carry yourself and how to be a leader in the huddle and on the sidelines.”

Trubisky knows he has a lot to learn.

“Terminology, language, communication in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage,” he said. “Differences in coverages, blitzes, (middle) linebacker protection calls and that stuff. Doing that every play and being consistent with it.

“Anybody can do it every once in a while, but to do it every play, every day over a long period of time — that’s how the great ones do it.”

Trubisky will probably learn faster once he can play, and not merely watch. But he’s trying to absorb what he can until that time comes.

“Yeah, there is a learning curve, but the more reps you get the better you’ll get and the better off you’ll be,” he said. “I’m still learning and waiting for the opportunity.”

