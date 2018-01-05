Hawks’ Glass — from Crowsnest to ‘Crow’s’ nest — fighting to stay on NHL stage

Some kind of road, Jeff Glass has traveled to get here.

One week after making his NHL debut — at the age of 32 — Glass will be back in net Friday for the Blackhawks against the Las Vegas Golden Knights at the United Center. It’ll be his fourth start in a critical stretch for a team that’s without Corey Crawford “indefinitely,” according to coach Joel Quenneville, as it tries to claw its way into a more-crowded-than-ever Western Conference playoff picture.

A glass chin? Not a guy who played seemingly everywhere on the map in his quest to reach the grandest stage of all. From British Columbia to Binghamton, N.Y., and from Moscow to at last Chicago — with many stops in between — Glass has been there and done that, stayed on his feet and kept fighting for his dream.

“I always thought I’d [get] here,” he said about eight hours before his first home start with the Hawks. “It’s going to be special tonight. I’m really excited about it. It should be a lot of fun out there.”

Jeff Glass makes a save on Edmonton's Patrick Maroon during the second period last Friday night in Edmonton. (AP Photo)

Sixteen years — or half his life — ago, Glass found himself a two-hour drive due south from his native Calgary, Alberta, playing junior hockey for the Crowsnest Pass Timberwolves. And now look at him: He’s back in the Crowsnest, isn’t he? Make that “Crow’s” nest — right there in Crawford’s usual spot, in the belly of the beast.

Quenneville won’t say whether or not Glass, rather than Anton Forsberg, will back up Crawford after the longtime star’s return from an upper-body injury. Yet there’s no doubt the Hawks are vibing off the newcomer with the old guy’s story.

“He’s the nicest guy in the world,” Patrick Kane said. “It couldn’t have happened to a better guy. It shows if you stick with it, you hang in there, maybe you get your chance. And he’s really taken advantage of it. He’s been playing great for us — a big reason why we’ve gotten points in the last three games. It’s fun to have him back there.”

Vegas, baby

Everybody’s impressed with the best-in-the-West Knights, the sort of expansion team that explodes onto the scene once in a blue — no, make that never.

“I think they might have surprised everybody in the first month,” Quenneville said, “and then everyone was trying to wait and see what happened as they went along. And they seem to be getting better. It’s an amazing story.”

The Knights lead the conference with 56 points and — along with the Los Angeles Kings — a goals differential of plus-28. The Hawks are tied for 11th with 44 points.

Feelin’ it

Crawford hasn’t played since December 23 and has been on injured reserve since December 27. Center Artem Anisimov — also out with an upper-body injury — has been on IR for a week.

“Crow’s still indefinite. We’ll know more when he gets on the ice,” Quenneville said.

“Arty is more day-to-day right now. We’ll know more when he gets on the ice. He may be closer to skating.”

