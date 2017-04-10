Blackhawks place Hossa on LTIR, sign Franson to one-year deal

The Blackhawks took care of all their preseason housekeeping on Wednesday.

First, they finally put Marian Hossa on long-term injured reserve, maximizing the amount of salary-cap relief they will get. The Hawks quickly used that space to sign defenseman Cody Franson to a one-year, $1-million contract. Franson had been in camp on a player-tryout agreement, under the assumption he would be signed once Hossa was on LTIR. Finally, the Hawks recalled Alex DeBrincat and Gustav Forsling from Rockford. The two had been sent down in paper-only transactions as part of Stan Bowman’s cap-maneuvering.

Franson gives the Hawks eight defensemen to start the season — Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Connor Murphy, Michal Kempny, Jan Rutta, Jordan Oesterle, Franson and Forsling.

