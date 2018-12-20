Bobby Portis is once again on the shelf, as the injury bug hits the Bulls again

The body count continued to pile up, and suddenly Jabari Parker may be relevant again.

Bobby Portis suffered a sprained right ankle in the fourth-quarter loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday night, and an MRI on Thursday showed Portis has a sprain that will sideline him two-to-four weeks.

Portis was backing up Lauri Markkanen at the four-spot, with Parker moved back to the three, backing up Justin Holiday and Chandler Hutchison. With Portis down, however, Parker can move back to his natural spot at the four.